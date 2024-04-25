Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Tesla Stock Surged 16% This Week

Why Tesla Stock Surged 16% This Week

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been all over the place in the last year, bottoming out before rising after first-quarter earnings brought needed news.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

Investors thought Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would’t catch a break this week. The electric vehicle (EV) maker continued to drop lower and lower in share price as earnings crept closer. However, after earnings were reported, Tesla stock instead surged upwards by 16% on Wednesday.

What happened

First quarter results actually missed out on analyst estimates, both in terms of its top and bottom line growth. While Wall Street expected US$0.52 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), Tesla stock instead reported US$0.45.

Furthermore, revenue came in at US$21.3 billion, falling below the estimate of US$22.3 billion, as did operating income, reporting US$1.2 billion below the US$1.5 billion expected.

So why on earth did the company see a rise in sales, revenue, and pretty much anything of importance below estimates?

Affordability

The biggest improvement was that Tesla stock announced the company would be accelerating its plan to launch new models. And this would include more affordable ones. Furthermore, the company is currently developing its next-generation platform. This would add to its next wave of growth, “initiated by advances in autonomy and introduction of new products, including those built on our next generation vehicle platform.”

The new vehicles would include more affordable ones, utilizing aspects of its next generation platform to produce the new models. The new line is expected in early 2025, “if not late this year,” said CEO Elon Musk in a call with analysts.

Even more excitement was underway, as Musk announced the company would also be demonstrating its robotaxi, dubbed “cybercab,” this coming summer. And by this time, a low-cost vehicle will be discussed more as well.

Needs to be done

Tesla stock has dropped further and further as competition has risen for EVs this year. China, in particular, the largest consumer and producer of EVs, is producing cheaper models. This has caused Musk to need to play catch up. The chief executive has therefore been forced to see sales drop, while also reducing prices at the same time.

The hope is more affordable options will ramp up sales once more, perhaps leading to another surge in interest in EVs once again. Something we saw in years past. But for now, it’s a game of wait and see.

Even so, Musk remains at the forefront with Tesla known for its innovation. In this case, Musk believes the future is not only electric, “but also autonomous.”

In this sense, the company won’t only be scaling out its EVs, but also its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the next few months. This includes spending US$1 billion in AI infrastructure during the last quarter.

Bottom line

So is Tesla stock due to rise? While there is a lot of excitement surrounding these cheaper vehicles, and of course further innovation, I would take a wait-and-see approach. The company has seen its share price fall dramatically this year, down 54% from peak to trough. And while this looks like another strong pace that could mean positive momentum, I would wait to see actual sales before jumping back in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

Why Shares of Meta Stock Are Falling This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Meta (NASDAQ:META) stock plunged as much as 19%, despite beating first-quarter earnings, so what gives?

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Nuvei Stock Up 49% As It Goes Private: Is There More Upside?

| Puja Tayal

After almost four years of a rollercoaster ride, Nuvei stock is going off the TSX charts with a private equity…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BlackBerry stock is down in the dumps right now, but the value of its business is potentially very significant, making…

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Invest in Tomorrow: Why This Tech Stock Could Be the Next Big Thing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pure player in Canada’s tech sector, minus the AI hype, could be the “next big thing.”

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is up 62% in 2024 Alone, and an Earnings Pop Could Bring Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is up an incredible 280% in the last year. But more could be coming when the stock…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Stealth AI: 1 Unexpected Stock to Win With Artificial Intelligence

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) stock isn't widely-known for its generative AI prowess, but don't count it out quite yet.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn't the only wonderful growth stock to hold for the next 10 years and beyond.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks have massive growth potential, making them two of the best to buy for your TFSA…

Read more »