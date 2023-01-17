Home » Investing » 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in January 2023

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in January 2023

It’s high time growth-seeking investors added these three growth stocks for wealth growth in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in growth stocks has taken a back seat amid the Bank of Canada (BoC) cycle of interest rate hikes to control inflation.

Before the inflationary environment got out of control and forced BoC to increase benchmark interest rates, the low-interest-rate environment encouraged investors to go all in on growth stocks. Suppose that the BoC decides to halt the interest rate hikes. In that case, growth investing can make a comeback with a vengeance.

While it remains to be seen whether the interest rate hikes will stop, it is never a bad idea to be prepared for the possibility. If you are looking for growth stocks with solid potential to deliver stellar returns this year and beyond, here are three TSX stocks you can consider.

Coveo Solutions

Before the broader meltdown in the stock market, growth-seeking investors had plenty of attractive opportunities to invest in tech stocks. After the tech sell-off, many stock market investors have stayed away from tech stocks like Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSX:CVO). If you are optimistic about growth investing making a comeback, Coveo Solutions might just be a part of the solution.

The $443.6 million market capitalization tech firm offers solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications through an AI-powered platform.

Companies across various sectors of the economy rely on its solutions, from financial services businesses to telecom companies. With the launch of the Coveo Merchandising Hub, the tech firm has positioned itself in a more favourable position with merchandisers throughout the country.

In its recent most quarterly earnings, Coveo grew revenue from its software-as-a-service segment by 47%, Overall revenue increased by 43% year over year. As of this writing, Coveo stock trades for $8.55 per share, down by 36.1% from its 52-week high.

NFI Group

NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI) is pivotal in paving the way for a greener and zero-emission future through its battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles. The $860.2 million market capitalization company currently has 105,000 vehicles in service today, operating in over 120 cities across 13 countries worldwide. The broader market weakness has not been kind to the stock. The tech stock reported three quarters of losses in 2022.

After hitting losses amounting to US$127.4 million from the previous year, management expects a strong recovery. Governmental support for the business is strong, positioning the company well for short- and long-term growth. NFI has several multi-year commitments to back up its immense growth potential in its core market. The clean bus maker is already making strides in a positive direction.

As of this writing, NFI Group stock trades for $11.12 per share, down by 45% from its 52-week high and up by 33.3% from its 52-week low.

Ag Growth International

If you are interested in investing in global food infrastructure, Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX:AFN) is an excellent stock to consider. Ag Growth International is an $860.2 million market capitalization firm based in Winnipeg. The company offers complete solutions and systems for seed, grain, fertilizer, feed, and food – handling everything from planning to manufacturing. Its services, products, equipment, and technology aid with storing, processing, and protecting agricultural produce and inputs worldwide, among others.

In the third quarter fiscal 2022, its profit margin hit almost $7 million, compared to a $73,000 loss in the same quarter in fiscal 2021. Its latest quarterly earnings also saw an almost 30% year-over-year growth in its sales at $402 million, breaking a company record. The company’s top brass is fully satisfied with its current trajectory and anticipates further growth in the coming years.

As of this writing, Ag Growth International stock trades for $45.42 per share, down by less than 2% from its 52-week high and up by almost 60% from its 52-week low.

Foolish takeaway

While another round of aggressive interest rate hikes can reverse the near-term growth trajectory for these three TSX stocks, positive broader developments can send them soaring to greater heights. If you invest in these growth stocks, how much you allocate to these assets should be managed with care.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ag Growth International and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Could Suncor Energy Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Suncor stock gained 36% last year while peers surged 45%.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Will Baytex Energy’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) is an excellent dividend stock but may not deliver price appreciation.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: Will This 2022 Gainer Keep its Win Streak Alive?

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) went on an epic rally in 2022. Can it keep it up in 2023?

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power Stock: How Low Could It Go in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

AQN shares are down. Conservative, income-seeking investors may consider many other safe and stable utility names.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may witness choppier trading today, as the U.S. market remains closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Top Ways to Invest in Oil Stocks in January 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Suncor (TSX:SU) are two top Canadian oil stocks to buy, as valuations become cheaper.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Energy Should Outpace Again in 2023: Here’s a Top TSX Stock

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here's a top TSX energy stock to bet on this year.

Read more »

clock time
Energy Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a dividend stock to augment your income? Here’s a dividend stock that should be on every investor’s radar.

Read more »