Home » Investing » 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

Not all Dividend Aristocrats are equally safe and extreme market conditions or significant internal weaknesses can seriously threaten the stability of the dividends.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

The safety of a dividend stock can be assessed from characteristics like a stellar history, strong financials, a safe business model, etc. The more of these characteristics a dividend payer has, the safer it might be considered. With that in mind, here are three of the safest dividend stocks in Canada that you may consider investing in.

The oldest aristocrat

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the first to achieve the status of a Dividend King by growing its payouts for five consecutive decades. This makes it the oldest “Aristocrat” in Canada and, as a King, it’s a dividend stock in a class of its own (though Fortis is right on its heels). This gets the company a check from a dividend history perspective.

Another major check the company gets (for a safe dividend stock) is for its business model/industry. It’s a utility company, making it one of the safest businesses. The financials/revenues of utility businesses are quite consistent and immune to the most adverse market dynamics. This allows utility companies to easily afford their dividends and consistent growth is the cherry on top.

A safe bank stock

The Canadian financial sector is massive, and at the helm are the Big Five. Even though all five bank stocks are among the safest dividend picks in the country, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is currently offering one of the best yields. The current yield of 5.8% results from the 29% decline the stock has suffered since its last peak, making it both discounted and undervalued.

Banking institutions are not inherently (relatively) safe like utility companies, but since Canadian banks are well regulated and have a conservative approach to banking, they tend to fare better in financial crises. We saw an example of it in the Great Recession, and this strength will be valid in future financial downturns as well.

A food retail stock

Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) is the parent organization of Sobeys, the second-largest food retailer in Canada (by grocery sales). Just like utilities, groceries are a necessary expense that sees less fluctuation than discretionary spending, regardless of the financial climate. People need to eat, even when there is a recession, which makes grocery business revenues relatively immune to market downturns.

But that’s not all that Empire Company does. It’s also the parent organization of a real estate investment trust whose portfolio is anchored by Sobeys. This diversification adds another layer of safety to the business model.

Empire is not a dividend stock that may seem alluring based on yield alone, as it rarely breaks through the 2% mark. It’s 1.84% at the time of writing this. The payout ratio, however, is typically rock solid, and it’s an established Aristocrat, making it one of the safest dividend stocks in Canada. The capital-appreciation potential of the stock easily makes up for what it lacks in yield.

Foolish takeaway

Two of the three safe dividend stocks are offering good yields, but you can lock even better ones by leveraging a stronger bear market. As all three are Dividend Aristocrats with a healthy history of growing their payouts, your dividend income can stay a step ahead of inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Powerhouses to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are still on sale.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Before the Market Snaps Back

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in fundamentally strong value stocks trading on the TSX to benefit from capital gains and steady dividend payouts.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Companies With Dividends That Outpace Inflation

| Kay Ng

Inflation has been higher than recent history. Get income from dividend stocks whose yields immediately outpace inflation!

Read more »

A doctor takes a patient's blood pressure in a clinical office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Healthcare Stocks With Long Growth Runways

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three healthcare stocks with long growth runways could lift the sector to greater heights in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

4 Value Stocks for Superior Returns in 2023

| Adam Othman

While up by at least 6% month over month, these four value stocks can still be excellent assets to buy…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP and TFSA Users: 2 Defensive Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

If you want to become wealthy by investing, use the TFSA and RRSP to maximize your total stock returns over…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

These three high-yield TSX dividend stocks can help shareholders create a passive-income stream in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Average $440 Per Month for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »