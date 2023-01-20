Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » BNS Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

BNS Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

Here’s what investors and market participants should look for in 2023 when it comes to Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

The global stock market continues to be in a difficult position as we kick off 2023. Sure, most markets have seen dramatic improvement through the first few weeks of this year. However, many of the same macroeconomic headwinds the world faced in 2022 have not gone away. Inflation is still high, war is brewing in Eastern Europe, and pandemic-related supply chain issues haven’t completely gone away.

Sure, things are improving, seemingly on all these fronts. But for investors looking at the outlook for most stocks this year, the only thing that’s certain is that there’s likely to be a great deal of uncertainty to be priced into most stocks.

Here’s the outlook for one of Canada’s biggest banks this year.

A Dividend Aristocrat with high growth potential

One of the biggest and oldest banks in Canada is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), popularly known as Scotiabank. 

The lender’s impressive dividend yield of nearly 6% is undoubtedly alluring. This yield has led to relative resilience with respect to BNS stock, as compared to its peers. Over time, Scotiabank has proven its worth as a Dividend Aristocrat, increasing its payout every year for the past 45 years.

Accordingly, from a passive-income perspective, there are few better TSX stocks to own in this uncertain environment. Yes, the company’s relatively high yield could signal the market believes some sort of cut could be in order, or the stock is overvalued right now. But at this level, it’s clear that BNS stock will likely derive significant investor interest, at least in the coming months, as investors look for the best bank of the bunch when it comes to the Canadian market.

New CEO of Scotiabank believes there is space to improve global operations

The new chief executive of Bank of Nova Scotia, Scott Thomson, claims that the rewards from the bank’s international strategy haven’t matched the risks, and that a great opportunity exists to improve the bank’s business lines going forward.

Despite difficulties during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to Thomson, performance in unsecured international retail banking operations has improved. Unsecured lending is the term used by banks to describe loans that aren’t secured by assets. Credit card loans are a good example of unsecured lending, because the borrower can take out a loan without pledging an asset as security to repay the amount.

Thomson noted that only a small amount of the bank’s overall activities was made up of the unsecured loans, bolstering the bank’s position, particularly in international lending markets.

Bottom line 

A remarkably resilient Canadian bank, Scotiabank has been paying dividends for almost 200 years. BNS stock is right now in value territory, providing investors with relatively stable dividend income, while waiting for the next bull market to materialize.

I think the 2023 outlook for Scotiabank is one that could be more positive than the market thinks. If we avoid some sort of deep recession this year, this is a stock with the potential to outperform.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy RY stock now?

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Bank Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock in 2023, This Would Be it

| Sneha Nahata

This high-growth stock offers a healthy dividend yield and is trading at a discount.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Bank Stocks

This Big Six Bank Is Actually a Growth Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s Big Six banks can overcome a potential downturn but the smallest in the group has plenty of upside and…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Energy Stocks

The New Rules of Investing in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Focusing more on the quality of stocks instead of broad sectors is the new rule of investing in 2023.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

EQB Inc: Should You Buy the Stock?

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) recently delivered a record-breaking quarter. Is it a good buy?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

TD Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to take a good, hard look at Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock right now.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Bank Stocks

BMO Stock: Here’s What to Expect in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

BMO stock is valued at a reasonable multiple and is well poised to deliver stellar gains to shareholders in the…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

2 Top TSX Financial Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Plenty of stocks are on sale right now. Here are two top TSX financial stocks you could add to your…

Read more »