Home » Investing » Fortis Stock Is a Great Buy in 2023

Fortis Stock Is a Great Buy in 2023

Defensives like Fortis will be in focus in 2023.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk

Image source: Getty Images

TSX utility stocks saw major drawdowns, as interest rates rose rapidly last year. Higher rates made Treasury yields more attractive, making bond proxies — utilities — less appealing. But as we might see the rate hike cycle slowing by mid-2023, it’s time to put utility stocks on our watchlists.

What’s next for Fortis stock?

Canada’s largest utility stock Fortis (TSX:FTS) lost 25% between August to October 2022. While that’s a normal drawdown for a growth stock, it’s a massive value erosion for utilities. But FTS has seen a decent up move of late and has recovered 16% since October.

If you are okay with relatively lower returns and value stability, Fortis is an apt bet. Stocks like FTS might underperform broader markets in the short term, but its stable dividends and the less-volatile stock have beaten broader markets in the long term.

To be precise, FTS stock has returned 50% in the last five years and 140% in the last decade, including dividends. In comparison, the TSX Composite Index has returned 26% and 60% in the same period, respectively.  

Utilities like Fortis grow their earnings very slowly relative to broader markets. In the last decade, its per-share earnings increased by 4%, compounded annually. However, some riskier options, like tech stocks, grow their earnings quite rapidly compared to this. And that’s why tech stock substantially outperforms utilities in bull markets. So, if you have a higher risk appetite, growth stocks, tech, or biotech names might be suitable bets for you instead of utilities.

Earnings and dividend stability    

Fortis operates as an electric and gas utility and serves over three million customers in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It generated almost the whole of its profits from regulated operations, facilitating stable financial growth. Unlike tech or other risky sectors, utilities have stable cash flows in almost all economic cycles. And that’s why Fortis has increased its shareholder payouts for the last 49 consecutive years through years of recessions and even the pandemic.

And it’s not just Fortis; many utilities have such long payment histories because of their stable earnings. For example, peer Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Fortis intends to raise its dividend by 5% annually through 2027. This dividend growth visibility also stands strong in these uncertain times. Its low-risk business operations and earnings stability will drive this dividend growth in the long term.

Moreover, utilities pay a significant portion of their profits to shareholders as dividends. So, while other sectors pay out around 20% of their earnings, utilities give away more than 60% of their profits as dividends. Fortis’s payout ratio was 53% in the last 12 months, while Canadian Utilities’s was 81%.    

Valuation

FTS stock saw a steep fall last year amid its rich valuation. However, it is currently trading 20 times its earnings and looks relatively fairly valued. It might not see a significant recovery soon, as rate hikes continue, at least in the first half of 2023. But the downside also looks limited, as the damage has already been done. Its stable dividends and less-volatile stock make it an appealing stock in volatile markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for a Robust Retirement

| Adam Othman

The right mix of growth and dividends can help you convert your savings into the necessary financial supplement for your…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’m Practically Addicted to Buying

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I'm counting on these dividend stocks to continue to fuel my children and their eating habits for years and years…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock vs. Enbridge

| Andrew Walker

TD and Enbridge are two of Canada's top dividend stocks. Is one more attractive right now?

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Make $330 Per Month in 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stock are now on sale for TFSA investors targeting passive income.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

A New Bull Market Is Coming: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Load Up on Before it Gets Here

| Kay Ng

Economists anticipate a recession this year. Surely, bull markets will follow recessions. Buy these stocks before it gets here!

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks with Super-Safe Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The dividend yields of three TSX stocks in the industrial sector are modest, but payouts should be super-safe.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra High Yield Stocks I’d Buy in 2023

| Andrew Button

Here's why I would invest in high yield Enbridge stock and a few others.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Down 3.35%: Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Dollarama stock looks like a buy and hold in 2023 as it carries forward its positive momentum into the New…

Read more »