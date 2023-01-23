Home » Investing » 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy in the New Year

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.5%) to Buy in the New Year

Here’s why SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is one top dividend stock long-term investors should consider in this current environment.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks are out, and companies returning capital to shareholders are in. That’s the clear message this market is providing to most investors looking to allocate fresh capital to equities. Thus, finding a top dividend stock may be a much bigger win in 2023 than looking for growth — that is, if what we saw last year will play out again this year.

The real estate market is one that’s historically performed very well over the past two decades. That said, following a tumultuous 2022, analysts are not highly optimistic about the future of the Canadian real estate stock market. For funds like SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) that focus on retail real estate, perhaps even less so.

Thus, this real estate investment trust (REIT) that carries a dividend yield of 6.5% may be on the out for many investors. Here’s why I think it’s actually a great buying opportunity right now.

SmartCentres: A REIT with comparatively low risk 

SmartCentres REIT is an intriguing opportunity from a risk/reward perspective. Some serious insider buying activity has been reported in this stock, which indicates some smart money investors certainly think this is the case. And while insider transactions generally don’t indicate much, the breadth and size of recent transactions is notable, particularly for this lesser-known stock.

The REIT’s 6.5% dividend yield has clearly invited a number of passive-income investors to consider SRU units. While based on cash flows from mixed-use real estate (mostly retail, but a mix of residential and office as well), this high yield does improve this stock’s risk/reward scenario further. Thus, for those looking for total returns, at least half of those returns are likely to come from dividend distributions from this REIT.

The best part about this REIT’s cash flow position is around 60% of the company’s anchor tenants are mega-cap blue-chip names, generating a significant portion of the trust’s overall income.

Bottom line 

Most REITs have seen very impressive performance since the start of the pandemic. Much of this has been due to record-low interest rates, and a surge in growth among real properties and alternative investments.

That said, with market sentiment clearly turning around, SmartCentres REIT may be a buy on any dips moving forward. I think this is a stock that could see considerable downside from here, especially if momentum remains bearish. However, for those with a long-term investing time horizon, this could make this stock very attractive as a buy in 2023.

Considering this trust’s historical record, there’s plenty of upside potential to be had owning this stock at these levels. Sure, more near-term downside could be possible. But over the long run, this is a top dividend stock to own here, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway and TD Bank are excellent long-term assets to buy and hold.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Dividend Stocks Yielding over 5% in January 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian dividend stocks will remain in the limelight this year amid the above-average market volatility.

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees have enough to worry about, and cash is certainly high up on that list. So create some income each…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Kay Ng

The safest dividend stocks are those that pay out safe dividends and are trading at good valuations. Here are some…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Adam Othman

Not all high-yield stocks are risky. Some are simply victims of weak markets and adverse circumstances, making them viable additions…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $5/Day

| Robin Brown

You won’t have to look far to buy a portfolio that generates over $5 per day.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Better RRSP Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or Suncor?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and Suncor look undervalued today. Is one more attractive for RRSP investors?

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Value? Check. Market-beating performance? Check. Some of the highest dividend yields on the TSX? Double check!

Read more »