Home » Investing » 1 of the Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

1 of the Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here’s why Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) is one of the best growth stocks long-term investors should consider in this upside-down market right now.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market has actually held up quite well, despite a rocky 2022. The energy- and financials-heavy composition of the TSX resulted in a decline of only 6% during the past year. However, the market is expected to grow decently in 2023, as per many analysts.

Indeed, 2022 was not a great year for growth stocks. Many investors abandoned faith in high-growth companies as a result of central bank tightening and fears of a looming recession. Thus, the transition toward value and away from growth stocks is one that has led value investors to outperform their growth counterparts for the first time in a while.

That said, these broad-based declines have improved the valuation metrics of many growth stocks, resulting in an interesting setup in 2023. One top growth stock I think is worth considering given this backdrop is Boyd Group (TSX:BYD). 

Here’s why.

BYD stock has bright potential ahead 

Taking a look at the chart above, it’s clear that Boyd hasn’t seen the drop-off many of its growth peers have. That’s for good reason.

This is a company that’s continued to see its valuation surge at a rate that exceeds the market for a very long time. The company’s approximate doubling of value over the past five years (excluding dividends) is notable. And that’s with earnings per share that have actually declined on a year-over-year basis.

The reason for this stock price outperformance is consensus expectations around forward growth. Wall Street projections see BYD stock growing annual earnings in the 65% range for the coming year. So long as the company remains on its longer-term growth trajectory, this is a stock that’s likely to continue moving higher.

Bottom line 

Boyd is among the leading growth stocks I think is worthy of consideration in this difficult market. As a leading purveyor of glass and collision repair shops in North America, the thesis is simple. More people means more cars on the road. And with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, this thesis holds water more than ever.

As Boyd continues to consolidate this fragmented industry, I think more upside could be on the horizon. This is a company that funds most of its acquisitions through the cash flow of its underlying businesses. Thus, so long as Boyd can continue to deliver outsized returns, its share price should remain on this trajectory. It’s one of the top growth stocks on my watch list right now for this reason.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hands protect a sprout in fertile soil.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Nutrien Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

After Nutrien's record 2022 driven by strong pricing power, 2023 should see more of the same, driving the stock much…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

Sangoma Technologies: 1 of the Cheapest Stocks Canadian Investors Can Buy

| Daniel Da Costa

Sangoma Technologies is an impressive growth stock that has seen its share price fall significantly, making it a top stock…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs With the Safest Yields for 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

H&R REIT and Artis REIT feature among Canadian REITs paying the safest distributions for 2023. The third name may surprise…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in January 2023

| Sneha Nahata

These profitable high-growth companies could multiply investors’ wealth. One of these stocks is also a part of S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend…

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy on the Dip?

| Andrew Button

LSPD stock has fallen a lot over the last year. Is it a bargain?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two companies are among the best stocks on the TSX today if you're looking for strong returns, passive income,…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite ongoing economic uncertainties, you can consider investing in these two safe TSX dividend stocks in 2023 to hold for…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Why You Should Buy This TSX Stock Deal (Before Everyone Else Does)

| Daniel Da Costa

This top-notch TSX stock is the perfect long-term investment. Right now, it offers Canadians a compelling deal, making it a…

Read more »