Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

3 TSX Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Plan to create wealth? Try these three TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

Stocks outpace most asset classes when it comes to creating wealth in the long term. Besides capital appreciation, investors can also benefit from dividend payments. Given their higher returns potential, stocks are also risky. Thus, investors should take caution before buying and holding stocks for the long term. Against this backdrop, here are three TSX stocks that one can confidently own forever.

Aritzia

Thanks to its profitable growth, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) has compounded its shareholders’ wealth. The stock has gained about 250% in five years, reflecting a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 28.5%. Thanks to this strong growth, Aritzia exceeded the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index by a wide margin. 

The fashion company benefits from solid demand for its products. Its revenue grew at a CAGR of 19% from FY18 to FY22. Meanwhile, its net revenues increased by 48.3% in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Thanks to the higher sales, adjusted net income grew at a CAGR of 24% between FY18 and FY22. So far in FY23, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) has improved by 22.7%. 

Aritzia foresees its top line growing at a CAGR of 15–17% through 2027. Moreover, EPS will grow at a higher pace than revenues. The visibility over future growth supports Aritzia stock moving higher. The fashion retailers’ ability to drive full-price selling, expansion of boutiques, growing footprint in the U.S., and strengthening of its e-commerce platform provide a solid foundation for growth. Overall, investors can buy and hold this consumer stock forever.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) transports hydrocarbons and is an integral part of the energy value chain. Further, its two-pronged strategy of expanding conventional pipeline assets and focusing on ramping up its low-carbon investments and ownership interests in renewable energy facilities positions it well to capitalize on energy demand.  

The operator of the world’s longest pipeline sees high utilization of its assets and has 40 diverse cash flow streams, which reduces risk. Moreover, through its long-term contractual arrangements, Enbridge reduces volume and price risk. Furthermore, its solid secured program, revenue escalators, and inflation-protected EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) position it well to deliver steady growth. 

This large-cap company is also known for its solid dividend payouts. Enbridge is a top dividend stock that has paid and increased its dividend regardless of the market conditions. Further, its payouts are well-covered, implying that the company could continue to enhance its shareholders’ returns through dividend hikes. Long-term investors can rely on this stock for consistent income and growth. 

Dollarama 

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a lucrative investment for investors looking for safety and growth in the long term. Thanks to its compelling pricing, Dollarama continues to attract value-driven shoppers. The growing foot traffic supports its sales and profitability. 

Notably, Dollarama’s revenues have increased at a CAGR of 11% since 2011. During the same period, the discount retailer grew earnings at a CAGR of 17%. With its growing earnings base, the company is enhancing its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments (its dividend has increased 11 times since 2011).

Dollarama’s low fixed price points, diversified product mix, and continued expansion of its store base indicate that the company could continue to deliver solid growth. Moreover, its defensive business model positions it well to perform well in all economic situations.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which e-commerce stock is a better buy between Shopify and Amazon in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart buys for your portfolio? Here are two great options to buy now while you…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia still look cheap. Is one a good buy today?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $367 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Are Screaming Buys in January 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »