Home » Investing » Better Buy: Enbridge Stock vs. Telus

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock vs. Telus

Enbridge and Telus are top TSX dividend stocks. Is one a better bet right now?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking reliable passive income and total returns inside a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are wondering which TSX dividend stocks might be good to buy today. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Telus (TSX:T) are two of Canada’s top dividend stocks with long track records of distribution growth. Let’s see if one these great Canadian stocks might be a better pick right now.

Enbridge

Enbridge doesn’t produce oil or natural gas. The energy infrastructure giant simply transports the commodities from the production sites to storage facilities, refineries, utilities, or export terminals and charges a fee for providing the service. As long as fuel demand remans robust the pipelines and other energy infrastructure assets operated by Enbridge should be busy. As such, the fluctuations in commodity prices have a limited direct impact on revenue.

Enbridge also owns natural gas distribution utilities, renewable energy assets, and is building up its export business. Management knows the days of driving growth through the construction of large new oil pipelines is probably over, so the strategy is now focused on other opportunities. Enbridge’s newer investments include the purchase of an oil export terminal in Texas and an equity position in a new liquified natural gas (LNG) plant being build in British Columbia.

Enbridge is expected to report solid fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on February 10, 2023. The board raised the dividend in each of the past 28 years, and the trend is expected to continue with growth in distributable cash flow coming from the $17 billion capital program and additional acquisitions that might emerge.

At the time of writing, Enbridge trades for close to $54.50 per share. That’s down from the 2022 high around $59.50. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a 6.5% dividend yield.

Telus

Telus trades for close to $28 at the time of writing compared to the 12-month high above $34. The pullback appears overdone, considering the strong results the company delivered through the first three quarters of 2022 and the expected solid finish to the year. Telus plans to report the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results on February 9, 2023.

The board intends to raise the dividend by 7-10% over the medium term, which is largely in line with its historical level of dividend growth. Management brought forward billions of dollars of capital spending in recent years to speed up the copper-to-fibre transition. This initiative is largely complete, and Telus expects its capital program to drop by $1 billion in 2023. The result should be more cash flow available for distributions and share buybacks.

Telus gets most of its revenue from essential mobile and internet subscription services, so the revenue stream should hold up well if the economy goes through a deeper downturn than anticipated.

Investors who buy Telus stock at the time of writing can get a 5% dividend yield.

Is one a better bet?

Enbridge and Telus are top TSX dividend stocks paying good dividends that should continue to grow. As such, I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks today for a TFSA focused on passive income.

If you only buy one, however, Telus looks more oversold right now and will likely deliver higher dividend growth in the next few years, so it might be a better buy right now for potential total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $367 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Buy — But I’m Waiting for a Dip

| Kay Ng

After the recent bounce, It may be smart for investors to wait for a dip before they buy these solid…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks to Buy for $5000/Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge and TD Bank can help you earn tax-free income via dividends and capital gains…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Generate an Average of $385 Per Month in a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividends stocks now trade at discounted prices for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $5,350/Year in Passive Income — TAX FREE!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors could earn over $5,000/year in tax-free passive income by targeting stocks like First National Financial Corp. (TSX:FN) and…

Read more »