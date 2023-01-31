Home » Investing » My 3 Top Stocks for February 2023

My 3 Top Stocks for February 2023

Here are three top stocks I think long-term investors should certainly consider when looking at the TSX for growth, value, and dividends.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canada is home to businesses across a variety of industries, including energy, precious metals, finance, technology, and others. Given the current market volatility and talk of an impending market downturn, there are plenty of top stocks to consider on the TSX, which could be become even more appealing as the year progresses. 

Stocks may fall further in the first half of the year as a result of a recessionary weakening in corporate profits, which began in 2022. However, the outlook for the second half of 2023 is brighter, as inflation and interest rate hikes might tone down, and earnings per share may rise. Accordingly, I think these three stocks should be in your portfolio as we head into the second month of 2023.

Top stocks to buy in February: Restaurant Brands 

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), the company that owns Tim Hortons, increased 1.4% after BMO Capital Markets rated the stock “outperform.”

Furthermore, various analyst reports covering Restaurant Brands has been positive of late. Several equity analysts have offered their thoughts on QSR, most of whom have had positive takes on the company. For example, Cowen recently increased its price target for QSR stock from $58 to $63.

Morgan Stanley did the same, increasing its price target from $71 to $74. The target price set by Royal Bank of Canada for shares of Restaurant Brands International was increased from $70 to $80.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Restaurant Brands will announce its financial results for the entire 2022 fiscal year and the fourth quarter. Investors will have the chance to hear directly from Mr. Doyle about his choice to contribute nearly $30 million to RBI and join the team as executive chairman during the event. As of the time of writing, the company has a solid dividend yield of 3.3%. 

Algonquin Power 

This past week, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) has seen some impressive upside, making upward moves that beat the market. That said, I think investors ought to consider this top stock for more than just its recent price performance.

The company’s core utilities business has driven impressive long-term cash flow growth that investors ought to take note of. As a major player in both the utilities and power-generation sectors, Algonquin provides a unique mix of defensive growth and dividend income.

While Algonquin recently cut its dividend, this is a stock I think is worth considering at these levels. For those seeking defensiveness and passive income, this is a name that’s not very loved right now but could produce outsized returns over time from these levels.

Shopify 

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the most preferred growth stocks in the tech space. Various analysts agree, with a number of upgrades seen for this top Canadian tech giant.

What I like about Shopify is the company’s long-term growth trajectory supported by strong secular catalysts. For those bullish on the e-commerce space, there are few better bets than Shopify right now. This company provides exposure to small- and medium-sized businesses, which should continue to grow over the long term. Additionally, Shopify’s core platform continues to see robust uptake among larger, more established clients. Accordingly, I think over time, Shopify’s revenue streams will become even more diversified.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which e-commerce stock is a better buy between Shopify and Amazon in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart buys for your portfolio? Here are two great options to buy now while you…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia still look cheap. Is one a good buy today?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $367 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Are Screaming Buys in January 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »