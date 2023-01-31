Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, January 31

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, January 31

Despite the expected weakness in stocks today, the TSX index is on track to end the first month of 2023 on a solid note.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
tsx today

The Canadian equities market started the new week on a negative note after rallying for four consecutive weeks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 142 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 20,572, marking its biggest single-day losses in over a month.

While all main Canadian stock market sectors ended the session in the red, big losses in the shares of healthcare and technology companies primarily led the TSX index downward. In addition, sharp declines in copper and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices kept metal mining and energy stocks under pressure.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Westshore Terminals, Peyto Exploration & Development, Bausch Health Companies, Shopify, and Lightspeed Commerce were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they fell by at least 5% each.

On the positive side, Algoma Steel Group, Athabasca Oil, Fairfax Financial Holdings, and Denison Mines rose by at least 2.6% each, making them the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the day.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Athabasca Oil, and Enbridge were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

The main TSX index may extend weakness at the open today as commodity prices across the board were trading on a bearish note early Tuesday morning, which could pressure energy and mining shares further. Despite the expected weakness in stocks today, the TSX benchmark is set to end the first month of 2023 on a strong note, as it has already risen by 6.1% in January so far.

Statistics Canada is expected to release domestic monthly gross domestic product for November this morning. Besides that, Canadian investors may also want to keep a close eye on the latest consumer confidence data from the U.S. market.

On the corporate events front, Canadian energy company Imperial Oil and the transportation giant Canadian Pacific Railway will announce their latest quarterly financial results on January 31. Imperial Oil is expected to report $2.56 per share in December quarter earnings, reflecting about 90% year-over-year growth. Similarly, Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific’s fourth-quarter earnings to rise 12.8% from a year ago to $1.07 per share.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Railway, Enbridge, Lightspeed Commerce, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Just Hit 52-Week Lows: Is it a Good Stock to Buy? 

| Puja Tayal

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is trading near its seven-year low after dividend and outlook cuts. Is it a buy…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About ARC Resources Stock in January 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy ARX stock?

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks That Could Hold Up if Oil Prices Turn

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) and Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) are great energy stocks that could continue higher through 2023.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

2 Sub-$3 TSX Energy Stocks I’d Buy in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two under-$3 TSX energy stocks you can buy in 2023 and hold for the long term.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Energy Stocks

2 Top TSX Energy Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Is Set to Soar Higher

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks might keep topping charts in 2023 as well.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is the Oil Boom Over?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The energy boom is over but dividend stocks like ARC Resources (TSX:ARX) are still attractive.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Energy Stocks I’d Buy and 1 I’d Avoid

| Andrew Button

I would buy energy stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) this year.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 27

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite is on track to close the fourth consecutive week on a positive note.

Read more »