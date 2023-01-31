Home » Investing » Young Investors: 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

Young Investors: 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

Here are three top dividend stocks that young investors should own in 2023.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Young investors are facing a major challenge in navigating the present-day market. It may be prudent to adopt a conservative approach, as experts and analysts continue to warn of potential volatility in early 2023. Today, I want to target three of my top dividend stocks that young investors should own in 2023. Let’s dive in.

Young investors can trust this telecom dividend stock for the long haul

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is a Montreal-based communication corporation that operates throughout North America. Shares of this dividend stock have dropped 33% year over year as of close on January 30. The stock has dipped 11% so far in 2023.

This company released its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal 2023 earnings on January 12. Cogeco reported total revenues of $762 million — up 6.1% from the previous year. Meanwhile, profit jumped 3.2% to $120 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and it aims to give a more accurate picture of a company’s profitability. Cogeco delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 5.1% to $367 million.

Management opted to adjust its financial guidelines in Q1 FY2023. Cogeco revised revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth projections between 0.5% and 2.0%. Meanwhile, the board of directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.776 per share. That represents a solid 4.4% yield. This dividend stock possesses a very favourable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.4. Young investors should consider this undervalued dividend stock as we look ahead to February.

Here’s a dividend stock in the financial space that also offers nice growth potential

TMX Group (TSX:X) is a Toronto-based company that operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and around the world. Financialization of the broader economy has expanded significantly since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Young investors should feel comfortable betting on the future of capital markets. Shares of TMX Group have increased 1.7% year over year.

Investors can expect to see this company’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on February 6, 2023. In Q3 2022, TMX Group delivered revenue growth of 16% to $269 million. Meanwhile, adjusted net income rose 6% to $93.7 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 7% to $1.68.

This dividend stock currently possesses a favourable P/E ratio of 14. Young investors can also count on its quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, which represents a 2.5% yield. TMX Group offers a shot at strong capital growth in addition to decent income.

This energy giant is perfect for a young investors’ portfolio in 2023

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the third dividend stock I’d suggest young investors snatch up at the end of January. This Calgary-based energy infrastructure company is a heavyweight that you can rely on for the long term. Shares of Enbridge have jumped 1.7% in the new year.

This company is set to unveil its final batch of fiscal 2022 results on February 10. Enbridge delivered adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion, or $0.67 per common share, in Q3 2022 — up from $1.2 billion, or $0.59 per common share, in the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.8 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Shares of this dividend stock possess a solid P/E ratio of 20. It offers a quarterly dividend of $0.887 per share, representing a very tasty 6.5% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications, Enbridge, and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Amazon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which e-commerce stock is a better buy between Shopify and Amazon in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? These 2 Growth Stocks Are Smart Buys

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some smart buys for your portfolio? Here are two great options to buy now while you…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia still look cheap. Is one a good buy today?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

Down by 15%: Is BCE Stock a Good Investment in January 2023?

| Adam Othman

Few companies are truly “too big to fail,” but most market leaders are far more resilient against market headwinds or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for $200/Month in Alternative Income? Buy 530 Shares of This Stock

| Puja Tayal

Do you want to earn $200 monthly alternative income for the next few years? Then accelerate your investments in this…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Deadline Coming: 3 TFSA Stocks to Buy Now Before Dividend Payouts

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Invest in RNW stock and 2 other TFSA friendly names before this fast-approaching deadline to get the full 2023 dividend.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn Nearly $367 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at discounted prices for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks Down Over 50% That Are Screaming Buys in January 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks could deliver superior returns over the next…

Read more »