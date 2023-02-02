Home » Investing » Canadian IPOs All But Vanished in 2022: Here’s How 3 New Listings Did

Canadian IPOs All But Vanished in 2022: Here’s How 3 New Listings Did

A $9.2 billion Canadian IPO market in 2021 slumped to record lows in 2022. Two IPOs produced market-beating returns. Here how Bausch + Lomb Corp stock and others performed.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Initial Public Offering (IPO) concept image, businessman selecting stock trading interface

Image source: Getty Images

Initial public offerings (IPOs) are spectacular events in the Canadian stock market. They present investors with more opportunities to choose from, provide more chances of hitting jackpot-type returns, and offer more options to improve portfolio diversification. However, following the record-breaking year 2021, when Canadian IPOs raised $10.2 billion from the public market, the IPO market abruptly cooled off to record lows in 2022.

About 77 new companies graced Canadian exchanges in 2021. They raised a record $9.2 billion. The number excludes Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and capital pool funds. The market turned south in 2022. The number of new Canadian IPOs declined to 42 companies in 2022, raising a paltry $1.3 billion.

Why Canadian IPOs vanished in 2022

The Canadian and global investment market environment abruptly changed between 2021 and 2022.

Investor spirits were high and optimism reigned in the markets in 2021. Easy money flooded the capital markets, as interest rates touched record lows. The TSX soared by 21% for the year. It was a great time for companies to raise new capital in the market by going public. It was the best time for early investors to sell stocks and exit long-held private investments to new shareholders through IPOs.

Moods changed in 2022. Investors freaked out, as “transitory” inflation threatened to stay. Interest rates rose at a record pace, and markets tumbled. Growth stocks with frothy valuations and weak fundamentals got clobbered.

Very few investors, IPO sponsors, founders, and company executives were willing to bring new companies onto exchanges when stock prices were coming down. Not only would their compensation be too low, but the risk of losing money was also just too high.

However, not all 2022 IPOs lost investors’ money. Here’s how the three largest Canadian news listings performed during their first calendar year trading on the public stock market.

Kiwetinohk Energy

Natural gas producer and fast-growing renewable energy company Kiwetinohk Energy (TSX:KEC) was listed on the TSX and started trading on January 14, 2022. The company chose a brilliant time to go public. Rapid production growth and soaring oil and natural gas prices gave new IPO investors great reasons to invest in the ambitious natural gas and green energy firm.

At the time of going public, management guided for 2022 production of 13,000-15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Full-year 2022 production averaged 17,900 boe/d. The company overdelivered on its production promises, and surging oil and natural gas prices amplified the financial impact.

Revenue and funds flow exceeded prior market estimates. KEC stock price closed 16.6% higher for 2022.

Ivanhoe Electric

Technology and mineral exploration company Ivanhoe Electric (TSX:IE) went public in a private equity-backed, dual-listed IPO in June 2022 that raised US$169 million. Shares also trade on the NYSE.

Ivanhoe Electric’s most attractive asset is its disruptive Typhoon, a geophysical survey technology obtained from its parent company I-Pulse. The Typhoon technology can cost effectively detect copper, gold, silver, and nickel, water, and oil at depths deeper than other conventional technologies’ given ranges, or where a cover hides deposits, and across vast tracts of land.

The company uses its survey technology exclusively, however, a recent US$126.4 million investment deal with Saudi Arabia’s mining giant Ma’aden will extend Typhoon access to a third party for the first time.

Ivanhoe Electric stock rose 16.9% during 2022. IE stock is up 26.1% since its IPO and trades 8.4% higher so far this year.

Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb (TSX:BLCO) is an $8.1 billion company that spun off from parent company Bausch Health in a dual-listed IPO on the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange in May 2022. The company is a global eye healthcare giant, with significant clout in the populous markets of India and China.

The parent company Bausch Health retains a controlling stake in the spin-off and donated its Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Papa to the newly listed company. Papa is set to leave Bausch + Lomb in March this year.

Reported net earnings significantly declined in 2022, even as revenue remained stable. Operating costs and interest costs have increased as the company became a standalone business weaned from its parent.

BLCO stock lost 17.9% of its value post-IPO in 2022. That said, shares are up 7.5% year to date.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks Prepped to Have a Big Year!

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is a great earnings grower that many investors may be discounting.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks that can help you retire rich? Here are three buy-and-forget options that will do the trick.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply too Cheap to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks have fallen far from all-time highs, but that leaves significant value to lock up, as well as…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why B2Gold Stock Stands out Among TSX Gold Miner Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

The yellow metal has gained 18% since mid-October, while B2Gold stock has soared 30%.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for February 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy in February 2023.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now With Less Than $100

| Andrew Button

Thanks to the recent bear market, you can now buy growth stocks like Shopify at bargain prices.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources stock has many things going for it, including its strong dividend history, as well as cash flow…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Create $231 in Passive Income Each Quarter Starting Today!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have some cash you're sitting on, now is the time to invest in this passive-income stock that continues…

Read more »