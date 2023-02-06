Home » Investing » Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Payer

Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Payer

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) could outperform the market with its dividend growth.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/ TSX Composite Index is up 5.8% since January 1. Canada’s blue-chip stocks seem to be recovering after a tumultuous year. However, some sectors of the economy are likely to outperform the rest in 2023. 

Here’s an unstoppable dividend payer that should be on your watch list this year. 

Bell Canada

BCE (TSX:BCE) will always be a good investment stock, regardless of the prevailing economic conditions. Wireless internet access is pretty much an essential utility now, and consumers are likely to pay their phone and data bills, regardless of a potential recession.

Bell is the largest telecom and internet service provider in the country with a 30% market share. While the stock was under pressure in 2022, going down by 7%, it still outperformed the TSX, cementing its position as a top-notch dividend stock. 

Last year, investors were worried about the company’s hardware sales and media division. Nevertheless, the diversified nature of the company’s operations means it is always well positioned to offset such losses. In addition, Bell generates most of its revenues and profits from mobile and internet subscriptions, services that people are always ready to pay for.

In the third quarter, BCE posted a 3.2% increase in revenues compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The increase affirmed the resilience of the company’s core business. Adjusted earnings were up 7.3% as free cash flow rose 13.4%. With management insisting the company is on target to hit its financial targets, the prospects of the company generating significant cash flow are high.

Growth

BCE’s growth comes from the natural growth of Canada’s population and the constantly expanding need for more wireless data. As long as the company holds onto its market share its growth is secured by Canada’s immigration policy and the advancements in consumer technology products. 

The company also has deep pockets with assets worth roughly $20 per share. Recurring cash flow means the team has all the capital it needs to make investments and drive revenue growth. The planned $2 billion investment to expand its 5G mobile network should also bolster the company’s long-term prospects. 

Dividend and valuation

Over the last 14 years, BCE has increased its dividend payout by an average of 5.85% every year, underscoring its ability to generate free cash flow. Additionally, the company pays a solid 6.1% dividend yield, which is ideal amid the current high inflation levels for anyone looking to generate some passive income.

While the stock is down by about 11% from its 52-week high, it is currently trading at a discount. The underlying fundamentals are as robust as ever. BCE stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9, which implies an earnings yield of 5%. Assuming steady growth of 5-7% this year, BCE stock seems fairly valued at current levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Level Up Your Passive Income With 3 High-Yielding Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high dividend yields, these three companies are an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Tire Stock Rose 15% in January 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock continues to climb upwards yet still trades in value territory and with a solid dividend, as…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $6,500 in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks for Premium Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks not only offer strong passive income, they also have been climbing higher in the last month.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? The Best Dividend Stocks for Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are the best choices on the market if you want the best bang for your buck…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund for its 5.1% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

The A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund is a top bet for income-seeking investors given its dividend yield of 5.1%.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Retirees: How to Supplement Your CPP and OAS Payout in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip dividend stocks can help retirees create a recurring revenue stream to support CPP and OAS payouts in 2023.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

| Adam Othman

A few market-beating stocks can help anchor and grow your portfolio in almost any market and are solid choices in…

Read more »