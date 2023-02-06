Home » Investing » Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

A few market-beating stocks can help anchor and grow your portfolio in almost any market and are solid choices in bearish or bullish markets.

There are almost no types of stocks that are entirely impervious to market dynamics. Still, plenty of resilient stocks have the potential to recover swiftly indeed after a market-wide drop or stay afloat in a weak market. These stocks can form the core of your portfolio. And if they match your growth/return goals, you may divert the bulk of your savings/capital to them.

A food and pharmacy stock

Metro (TSX:MRU) is an outstanding stock to buy, irrespective of the current market dynamics, for one simple reason – the underlying business model is resilient against a wide variety of market downturns. As a grocery and pharmacy retailer, Metro covers two of the basic necessities people can’t stop spending money on.

But resilience isn’t the only thing Metro offers. It’s also a dividend aristocrat and, so far, has been a tremendous growth stock. The price appreciation for the last decade has been over 230%, which is modest but consistent. The stock barely budged during the pandemic and was very quick to recover.

Even though it doesn’t offer high payout potential as a dividend stock and has a yield of just 1.74% right now, the dividends are highly stable and reliable.

A telecom stock

Even though it’s not at the top regarding 5G stocks in Canada, Telus (TSX:T) is perhaps the most compelling pick from the telecom sector. It offers a healthy combination of secure dividends and modest capital appreciation potential and has been more consistent with its growth than the other two giants in the sector.

Another reason to consider this stock is its diversified approach to business. In addition to being a telecom giant, it’s making great strides in the telehealth and home security market, both of which can mature and pay off in the next few years.

As for its core business, the IoT market is gaining traction. Since Telus covers a massive segment of the Canadian market, it will experience a surge of business as more devices come online.

A railway stock

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) is one of the two railway giants of Canada and one of the most substantial movers of cargo across the country and in the US. It’s still going through an acquisition, after which it will directly connect three countries – the US, Canada, and Mexico, via its railroad.

The company has displayed its resilience during the COVID crash. The stock was up from the fall in a matter of months, and since then, it has continued on its pre-pandemic bullish trend. It’s a dividend aristocrat, though the yield is too low (0.72%) to be a deciding factor for this investment. But its growth potential is quite strong.

Foolish takeaway

These three companies are leaders in their respective industries and have shown their resilience, especially in the latest crash. All three are aristocrats, and if you can look past the low yields, the dividend-based returns are another aspect of these stocks you can rely upon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Railway and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

