Home » Investing » Better Buy for Your TFSA: BCE Stock or Enbridge?

Better Buy for Your TFSA: BCE Stock or Enbridge?

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stocks are great TFSA picks for 2023, but only one is the better bet.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Late last year, value stocks ran out of steam, as the rush to safe plays turned in a hurry. Undoubtedly, too much money chasing specific sectors can result in pockets of overvaluation. Now that value plays have also cooled off alongside their hyper-growth peers, I think patient Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors now have a chance to get into some of this market’s most reliable dividend payers at a nice discount.

Blue-chip dividend stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are in the midst of climbing back from plunges endured in the second half of last year. Though it would be ideal to punch your ticket for your TFSA at prior months’ lows, I’m still enticed by the value proposition offered by each name right here.

BCE stock

BCE stock is a retiree staple that’s been uncharacteristically choppy in recent months. The stock slid around 22% from peak to trough, as investors weighed the risks of higher rates and a looming recession, which seemed unavoidable. More recently, BCE confirmed the fears of investors: high-interest rates will take a chunk out of this year’s earnings.

The reaction was quite undoubtedly negative on a rather upbeat week for markets. However, they came as no surprise. Remember, most of the second half of last year was spent considering the earnings decay to come. Currently, earnings are expected to slip by around 3-7%. If Canada’s recession proves mild, BCE could report a number in the lower end of the range, as it continues investing in 5G.

Ultimately, BCE stock has low expectations here and a high dividend yield, currently sitting at 6.3%. At 20.7 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), BCE stock is no steal. But if you value the high (and safe) yield, steady long-term dividend growth, and the low 0.46 beta (meaning shares should act less volatile than the TSX Index), I view BCE as a terrific TFSA addition.

Seldom is BCE stock cheap, because it just has one of the juiciest and most stable dividends out there. Combined with the lower beta, BCE stock stands out as a name to get you through a recession.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge is another Canadian dividend favourite that’s experienced bumps in the road of late. Thank in part to the energy patch, which heated up in 2022, Enbridge stock has been a source of gains and dividend growth again. Given the choppiness of the energy markets, I much prefer a pipeline firm with a huge payout than to a producer. At this juncture, Enbridge may be viewed as an energy firm with a pair of shocks to dampen out the volatile moves in the energy markets.

Despite the somewhat lower volatility (0.91 beta, which is just a tad less choppy than the TSX) versus top producers (many of which have a beta above one, meaning more volatile than the market averages), Enbridge stock hasn’t been immune to rapid pullbacks.

The stock is coming back from a nearly 16% drop. At 20.2 times trailing P/E, with a 6.56% dividend yield, Enbridge strikes me as another reasonably priced dividend juggernaut that’s ripe to buy for a TFSA.

Better buy: BCE or Enbridge stock?

Both stocks have similar P/E multiples (about 20 times) and secure dividend yields (6.3-6.6%). Enbridge tends to be, on average, a choppier ride than BCE. Still, I’d not be afraid of buying both for my TFSA.

If I had to choose one name, I’d have to go with Enbridge. The company kept its dividend “promise” through the toughest of industry environments. Further, demand for midstream services in a “higher for longer” energy world could make Enbridge a stock with greater upside potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Element Stock: Can This Top 2022 Gainer Keep the Momentum Going?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Up 53% in the last year, Element stock (TSX:EFN) could climb even higher, as it continues to take on clients…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Tech Stocks

The Best Time to Buy These Tech Stocks Is Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

While high-potential tech stocks trade well below their fair value, these are some of the best investments you can buy…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks I’m Watching in February 2023

| Kay Ng

If we're to experience a recession this year, it could be a good opportunity for high-risk investors to buy consumer…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Investing

The Weekly Special: Seafood and Wine Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These two under-the-radar stocks should be able to weather a recession well and already trade undervalued, making them ideal investments.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 3,529 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality dividend stocks, such as Canadian Natural Resources, can help investors generate a steady stream of recurring income.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Earn Effortless (and Tax-Free!) Income

| Robin Brown

You don't have to look too far to find high-quality Canadian stocks that pay passive income. Check out these top…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dividend Stocks for Beginner Investors in February 2023

| Kay Ng

Dividend stocks aren't created equal. Here are two low-risk dividend stocks that beginner investors can consider in February 2023.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Royal Bank Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why dividend investors may want to buy RY stock in 2023.

Read more »