Home » Investing » Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023

Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023

The TSX have four top natural resources stocks for Canadians looking to adopt a more focused investing strategy.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A sapling regrows in a forest that has been logged.

Source: Getty Images

In the stock market, there’s such a thing as natural resource investing. A portfolio manager or an individual finds it compelling to invest in companies that process or develops natural resources and turn them into durable products. Among these gifts of nature are oil and gas, precious metals, steel, and timber.

Demand for products made from natural resources is ever growing, especially in infrastructure. Some investors find metals a store of value and turn to them when market headwinds are strong. The TSX has a wide selection of natural resources stocks, but four names are screaming buys in 2023.     

Oil and natural gas

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) operates a diversified portfolio of assets globally. The $87.82 billion company is one of the world’s largest independent oil and natural gas producers. Its sustainable cash flow comes from the asset portfolio, a balanced mix of natural gas, light crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Today, the market cap stands at $87.82 billion, although on April 20, 2022, it CNQ became the first Canadian oil and gas company to surpass the $100 billion market value. Industry experts said it joined the big league composed of Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Exxon Mobil. CNQ trades at $79.33 per share (+5.51% year to date) and pays an attractive 4.38% dividend.

Metals and mining

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is the gold standard for TSX’s metals and mining sector. The $43.71 billion mining company is a gold and copper producer. Mining experts concede that Barrick’s portfolio of tier-one and world-class gold and copper assets is not only the largest but the best in the industry.

Management said it has a clear growth runway given all the mines’ 10-year business plans. Moreover, it anticipates growth projects and a robust pipeline to enhance production levels with no significant dips over the next decade. At $24.81 per share (+6.89% year to date), Barrick pays a modest but super-safe 2.94% dividend.    

Steel

Stelco Holdings (TSX:STLC) isn’t a famous name, but the stock outperforms the broader market year to date at +16.89% versus +6.91%. This $2.85 billion company was initially titled “The Steel Company of Canada” in 1910.

The Hamilton, Ontario-based firm has seen steady growth through the years. Today, Stelco is a vertically integrated, independent Canadian steelmaker that builds quality steel products for the global market. At $51.77 per share, you can partake of the decent 3.25% dividend.

Lumber

Acadian Timber’s (TSX:ADN) market cap may be the smallest in the group, but this small-cap stock pays a 7.05% dividend. At $16.81 per share, current investors enjoy a +12.33% year-to-date gain on top of the ultra-high dividend yield. This $283.84 million owns and manages around 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine.

The products it sells to diversified end-use markets include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. Management’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management. These high-quality assets provide perpetual returns and cash flow stability.

Adopt the strategy

Proponents of natural resource investing believe the pool of investable natural resources is growing, because demand is ever-increasing. Average investors have four fine gems to choose from if they adopt the strategy in 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

thinking
Stocks for Beginners

goeasy (TSX:GSY) Stock: How High Could it Go in 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

GSY stock has already recovered by more than 20% in 2023 amid early signs of easing inflation.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Cineplex Stock?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX) stock has started strong in 2023, as the domestic and global box office has bounced back nicely.

Read more »

risk/reward
Investing

2 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Could Earn Massive Returns in 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks are unbelievably cheap. However, they face significant risks as we approach a potential recession later this year.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks such as Keyera and Pembina can help shareholders create a stable stream of passive income in 2023.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy Gold Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

Gold prices can continue to rally throughout 2023, as inflation and interest rates peak, making undervalued gold stocks some of…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

3 Undervalued Gems to Buy for Less Than $30

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued stocks, such as Green Thumb Industries, have the potential to outpace the broader markets in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deadline Is March 1: 2 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Kay Ng

The RRSP deadline for the 2022 tax year is fast approaching on March 1! Here are some of the best…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Deadline: Don’t Miss the Boat on These Popular Stocks!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best stocks on the market have upcoming dividend deadline dates. Prospective investors can jump on these income…

Read more »