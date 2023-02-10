Home » Investing » This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This Canadian dividend stock could pay you reliable cash every month for decades.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

After witnessing a decline in 2022, the S&P/TSX Composite Index showed some recovery in 2023. While the benchmark index is recovering, the macroeconomic environment has not changed much. The inflation moderated a bit but remains high. Meanwhile, macroeconomic uncertainties and fear of an economic slowdown indicate that even fundamentally strong stocks could remain volatile, making it challenging for investors to generate capital gains. 

However, on the positive side, Canadian dividend stocks, especially the ones that pay monthly cash, could be solid additions to your portfolio to generate steady income, regardless of the volatility in the market. A steady inflow of dividends boosts your monthly cash balance and enables you to reinvest the same in stocks to create wealth. 

Meanwhile, due to the pullback in the prices of dividend stocks, the yield looks even more attractive, providing an opportunity for investors to shield their portfolios against inflation. 

Against this background, I’ll focus on one of the top Canadian dividend stocks you can buy right now for regular income, irrespective of the volatility in the market.

One dividend stock that pays monthly cash

Before I discuss the stock, let’s be clear that dividends are not guaranteed, and even the safest stock carries risk, and the company could announce a cut in their payouts. Thus, investors must carefully analyze a company’s fundamentals, earnings-growth potential and focus on the payout history before picking the dividend stock. This way, one can ensure a steady monthly cash inflow for years, irrespective of economic cycles.

Speaking of such fundamentally strong companies that pay monthly cash, Keyera (TSX:KEY) comes to my mind. The company operates an integrated energy infrastructure business and could be a great addition to your portfolio for earnings monthly dividend. 

The company has a market cap of approximately $6.9 billion, and its stock has remained relatively stable over the past year, despite the heightened volatility in the market. This signifies the strength of its business model. However, what stands out is its attractive dividend yield of about 6.3% based on the closing price of $30.36 on February 9. 

Why is Keyera a dependable monthly income stock?

Being an integral part of the energy value chain, Keyera witnesses high utilization of its assets. Meanwhile, through its Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure business, it provides energy infrastructure solutions on a fee-for-service basis. This ensures stability and helps generate solid distributable cash flows (DCF).

Keyera’s dividend payouts are tied to the growth in its DCF. Notably, Keyera’s DCF/share grew at an average annualized rate of 8% from 2008. During the same period, the company raised its dividend by about 7% annually. 

While Keyera has a solid dividend payment and growth history, its target payout ratio of 50-70% of the DCF is sustainable in the long term. 

Keyera’s earnings are growing, reflecting strong demand for its assets. Meanwhile, the company projects its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to grow at an average annualized rate of 6-7% through 2025. 

Meanwhile, its KAPS (Key Access Pipeline System) is 90% complete and will be operational soon, providing additional growth opportunities for the company. 

Bottom line 

Keyera’s high-quality assets, strong balance sheet (low leverage ratio of 2.9 times net debt/adjusted EBITDA), growing earnings base, and sustainable payout ratio make it a reliable stock to earn passive income every month. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Keyera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy now.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock vs. BCE

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia and BCE look oversold. Is one a better bet right now?

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

The High-Growth Stock Every Portfolio Needs

| Adam Othman

A significant portion of your capital diverted to the right growth stock(s) can help you expedite the growth of your…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Investors: This High-Yield Stock Yields 8.21%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want passive income that lasts? This dividend stock has an ultra-high yield that isn't going anywhere, and chance for a…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Kay Ng

Investors from all walks of life are likely to benefit from holding a defensive dividend stock like TELUS for an…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Dividend Stock for Monthly Income But Stay for Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to offer a rich dividend yield and a soaring opportunity for long-term investors needing passive income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Dividend Aristocrats such as these three are some of the best and most reliable stocks to buy and hold for…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Series 19 Preferred Stock: What to Know About the Coming Conversion

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Holders of Enbridge shares (Series 19 preferred stock) must choose wisely this month. Perhaps it's time to buy the reset…

Read more »