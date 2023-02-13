Home » Investing » The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Your TFSA

The right dividend stock may offer more than generous and sustainable payouts. It may also keep your capital growing ahead of inflation.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

When buying dividend stocks to generate a passive income, the ideal place to stash them is naturally in your TFSA. You can generate tax-free income in your TFSA. Or if you are not planning to cash out the dividends, you can choose to reinvest them in a DRIP to grow the size of your stake in a company, even within your TFSA, if you have the contribution room. To maximize the return impact from your investments, you can choose dividend stocks offering decent growth potential.

Aviation services

Exchange Income Fund (TSX:EIF) has a diversified portfolio of aviation businesses. Over the year, the company has made numerous acquisitions in aviation-related manufacturing and service companies, and aviation and aerospace companies. Its holdings include multiple regional airlines in Canada and other countries that offer air travel, cargo, and air ambulance services.

Despite its highly diversified portfolio, the stock suffered during the COVID period, like most airline businesses. However, unlike them, the stock has fully recovered and is currently trading at a 15% premium to its pre-pandemic peak.

Assuming it will continue on this bull market trend and keep growing as it did before the pandemic, EIF stock can offer its investors good capital appreciation potential. The dividends are also quite attractive, especially at its 4.7% yield.

A REIT

One of the best dividend stocks you can buy for a good mix of dividends and growth from the real estate sector is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). The REIT is currently trading at a discount of about 21%, and it’s also a bit undervalued. Thanks to the discount, the yield has risen to about 3.85%.

GRT.UN is also a powerful growth stock. The price appreciation has been around 109% in the last decade, and overall returns (including dividends) are over 244%. The REIT has an international portfolio of light industrial, logistics, and warehouse properties. These properties are highly in-demand thanks to the e-commerce boom, which may be one of the catalysts behind Granite’s growth potential.

A utility stock

As a utility stock, Hydro One (TSX:H) offers far more stability and consistency compared to volatile and cyclical stocks. The stability doesn’t get in the way of the stock’s growth, which has risen 69% in the last five years alone. For dividend investors, the most attractive part of the stock is its status as a steady dividend aristocrat. H stock has been offering financially stable payouts since its first year.

Hydro One is more than just a utility stock. It dominates the rural residential consumer market in Ontario and has 1.5 million consumers. That’s an incredibly stable market because there is little competition, and rural consumers tend to stay put. If the housing market drives more Ontario residents out of high-density population areas, Hydro One may see its number of consumers rise at a steady pace.

Foolish takeaway

These three dividend stocks can be a powerful addition to your TFSA portfolio. They can help you generate decent dividend income as well as appreciate the capital you have invested in them at a steady pace.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

How Retired Couples Can Earn an Extra $3,550 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how retired couples in Canada can make $3,550 in tax-free passive income each year with dividend investing.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Create Growth-Stability Balance in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

With the right mix of stocks, you can easily balance predictable dividend-based income with capital appreciation potential.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Dividend Stocks

How High Could TFI International Stock Soar?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top industrial stock with organic strengths and a proven business model could soar higher than what market analysts predict.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Stay Ahead of the Crowd by Buying These 2 Stocks Before Everyone Else

| Adam Othman

In order to achieve market-beating returns, you may have to find opportunities in areas where the bulk of the market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Great Deals in February 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Two Canadian stocks will likely outperform this year.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy in an Unstable Market

| Vineet Kulkarni

Concerned about volatility? Here are 3 stable stocks with dividends.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Keep Your TFSA Growing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can keep their balances or nest eggs growing by holding reliable dividend growers in their accounts.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $5,000 to Collect Safe Dividend Income in 2023

| Robin Brown

If you've got $5,000 and are looking to earn ultra-safe passive income, here are three stocks I’d consider.

Read more »