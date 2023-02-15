Home » Investing » TD Stock: Is it a Good Investment Today?

TD Stock: Is it a Good Investment Today?

TD stock is up more than 6% in 2023. Are more gains on the way?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

TD Bank (TSX:TD) has been on an upward trend since last July. Investors who missed the rally off the 2022 market correction are wondering if TD stock remains undervalued and is good to buy right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

TD Bank overview

TD is Canada’s second-largest bank with a current market capitalization of $170 billion. The business is known for its strong retail banking operations in Canada, but TD actually has more branches south of the border, and the American business is getting a lot larger this year.

TD is in the process of closing two strategic acquisitions in the United States. The $13.4 billion purchase of First Horizon will add more than 400 branches in the southeastern part of the country and will make TD a top-six bank in the American market. TD expects the deal to close by the middle of 2023. The move extends a streak of deals over the past two decades that built up a strong retail banking presence in the United States that currently runs from Maine down the east coast to Florida.

TD’s other ongoing deal is the US$1.3 billion purchase of Cowen, an investment bank. The acquisition will bolster TD’s capital markets operations.

TD built up a significant cash surplus during the pandemic and is using the funds to make the acquisitions.

Earnings

TD is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2023 earnings on March 2. The bank delivered a solid performance in fiscal 2022, despite economic headwinds through the second half of last year. TD reported fiscal 2022 adjusted net income of $15.4 billion compared to $14.6 billion in fiscal 2021.

Management expects adjusted earnings to grow by 7-10% in 2023. Based on this outlook the drop in the share price from $109 early last year looks overdone.

Dividends

TD has a good track record of increasing the dividend. The compound annual dividend-growth rate is better than 10% over the past 25 years. This makes TD one of the top dividend-growth stocks on the TSX.

Once the two U.S. deals close this year, investors should see another generous distribution increase. At the time of writing, the dividend provides a 4.1% yield.

Should you buy TD stock now?

Recession fears that hit bank stocks through most of last year are still present, but economists broadly expect an economic downturn in Canada and the United States to be short and mild. The jobs market remains robust and inflation is falling. Higher interest rates are expected to drive up loan defaults in the coming months, but TD also generates better net interest margins at higher interest rates.

As long as there isn’t a big surge in unemployment, the housing market should continue to cool down at a measured pace. However, if job losses jump meaningfully while interest rates are high, TD and its peers with large residential mortgage portfolios could feel some pain.

While additional volatility should be expected this year, TD still looks attractive at the current multiple of less than 10 times trailing 12-months earnings, based on the anticipated earnings growth. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Bank Stocks

BMO Stock: Is it a Good Investment Today?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered BMO for your portfolio? Here’s why this big bank may be a good investment for today, tomorrow,…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

Here’s the Next TSX Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With no shortage of uncertainty in the stock market right now, I’m looking to load up on this dependable TSX…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Will Bank of Nova Scotia’s Stock Price Soar in 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up more than 12% to start 2023. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Bank Stocks

Here’s Why I’ll Keep Buying TD Bank Stock in 2023

| Adam Othman

Canadian banking stocks are safe holdings for dividends, but a few also offer decent capital appreciation and thus stand out.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Bank Stocks for TFSA Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks offer TFSA investors secure passive income that lasts decades, but these three are my favourites right now.

Read more »

warning or alert
Bank Stocks

ALERT: I’m Buying Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) Stock for Cheap Today!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) is a bank stock that is well worth targeting, as it offers attractive value and a nice dividend…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold for Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Are you seeking safer options amid elevated market volatility? Consider these three Canadian dividend aristocrats to receive uninterrupted passive income…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: TD Bank or Royal Bank?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Royal Bank (TSX:RY) are both solid bank stocks, but which is better?

Read more »