Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Top EV Stocks to Consider in February 2023

Top EV Stocks to Consider in February 2023

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy right now to hold for the long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

After witnessing a sharp selloff last year, the Canadian stock market started 2023 on a strong note with renewed buying in many growth stocks. As a result, the TSX Composite Index has risen by 6.8% on a year-to-date basis. While this year’s rally has helped many beaten-down stocks recover sharply so far, some of them still look undervalued based on their long-term fundamental growth outlook.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of such rallying electric vehicle (EV) linked stocks that investors can buy on the Toronto Stock Exchange in February 2023 to hold for the long term.

My EV stock pick in 2023

In the last few years, the shares of most electric vehicle makers have already seen a massive rally, making them look overvalued. This is one of the key reasons why you may want to consider investing in other EV-linked stocks instead, like electric mobility technology companies and EV battery suppliers, to benefit from the consistently growing demand for EVs.

Considering that, Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) could be an attractive EV battery stock to invest in right now. This Vancouver-headquartered resource company is focused on developing its lithium assets in the United States and Argentina. It currently has a market cap of $ 4.3 billion, as its stock currently trades at $32.15 per share with 25.2% year-to-date gains.

At the end of January 2023, the American auto giant General Motors committed to make a US$650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas. This investment will help the Canadian company develop its Nevada-based Thacker Pass mine. In return, GM will receive exclusive access to the mine’s phase one production. According to LAC’s estimates, the extracted and processed lithium from the Thacker Pass mine can support the production of up to one million EVs every year.

Overall, growing demand and strong lithium prices can help LAC become a highly profitable company in the coming years and help its stock soar further.

And another great EV stock to consider this year

On the electric mobility technology front, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) could be a great Canadian stock to consider in 2023. The Waterloo-based software firm has a market cap of $3.2 billion at the moment, as its stock trades at $ 5.58 per share with 26.5% year-to-date gains.

In the last few years, BlackBerry has speeded up its efforts to develop advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence-based technological solutions for futuristic mobility. For example, it has been developing intelligent vehicle data called IVY, which will help automakers access real-time vehicle sensor data to provide better features and functionality to consumers. As such advanced technological solutions are likely to play a key role in futuristic electric mobility, the growing popularity of the IVY platform can help BlackBerry accelerate its financial growth trends in the coming years.

Despite its improving fundamental outlook, BB stock hasn’t seen much appreciation lately. In fact, it tanked nearly 63% last year amid the tech sector-wide selloff, making it look undervalued to buy for the long term. While this EV stock has already recovered by more than 26% in 2023, it still has seen about 38% losses in the last year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.   

More on Stocks for Beginners

worry concern
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Incredible Bargain or Deceptive Trap?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Shopify has quickly shifted from a market darling to something else. Is it a safe buy or risqué bet?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today if I Were Starting Over

| Tony Dong

I would absolutely put my entire TFSA in this single ETF if I had to start over.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2,258 Shares of These 2 Stocks Can Give You $3,648/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Counting your stocks? Want to make more than the difference between the buy and sell price? Here’s a way to…

Read more »

eat food
Stocks for Beginners

2 Best Food Stocks for Investors in February 2023

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

General Mills and Mondelez International are two top food stocks to buy this month, as they are well-positioned for an…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler (TMFOHCanada)

Making money investing in stocks is not hard -- often, all you need is patience.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Buy With a $6,500 TFSA Contribution

| Robin Brown

Time to put a fresh $6,500 in the TFSA! Here are two blue-chip, Canadian stocks with a track record of…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Contribute to Your TFSA or RRSP in 2023?

| Tony Dong

Here's a quick guide on how to decide between TFSA vs. RRSP contributions in 2023.

Read more »

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs Rogers Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's telecoms are great long-term investments offering growth and juicy dividends. But which telecom is best? Let’s find out.

Read more »