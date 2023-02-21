Home » Investing » 5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

5 Top TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

These Canadian companies continue to grow, irrespective of market conditions.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market could remain choppy due to the ongoing macro headwinds. However, a few Canadian corporations could continue to deliver strong financials due to their resilient businesses. Thus, investors can confidently invest their surplus in the shares of these companies in all market conditions and benefit from the appreciation in their stock price. 

Against this backdrop, I’ll discuss five top TSX stocks in which you can confidently invest $500 right now.

Dollarama 

Retail stocks like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) are a perfect investment in all market conditions. The company consistently generates solid sales and earnings, which drives its stock price higher. Further, its growing earnings base positions it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. 

This Canadian value retailer’s low fixed price points and a wide variety of everyday products will likely drive traffic and its revenues. Further, its strong balance sheet, efficiency initiatives, and ability to profitably grow its footprint bode well for growth.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Within the retail space, investors could also consider investing in the shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). This low-volatility stock outperformed the broader markets in 2022. Meanwhile, it has more than doubled in the last five years. Also, the retailer has consistently increased its dividend at a CAGR (an annualized growth rate) of 25% in the past decade.

Its solid store presence in the Canadian market, expansion in the U.S., and value offerings position it well to deliver solid returns. Further, its focus on acquiring and integrating fast-growing companies will likely accelerate its growth rate. 

Telus 

Telus (TSX:T) is a diversified telecommunication company. As its offerings are deemed essential, the company can navigate a challenging business environment better. It’s worth highlighting that Telus has consistently delivered profitable growth over the past several years. At the same time, Telus increased its shareholders’ value through its solid dividend payments and share repurchases. Also, Telus is an attractive investment for investors planning to bet on the 5G rollout.

Its growing customer base, focus on reducing churn, 5G rollout, and broadband network expansion position it well to deliver solid growth. Further, Telus is among the best Canadian dividend stocks, implying it will likely boost its shareholders’ returns. Investors can earn a reliable yield of over 5% (based on its closing price of 27.79 on February 17) by investing in Telus stock near the current levels.

Aritzia 

Thanks to its ability to deliver solid double-digit sales and earnings growth, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is attractive stock investors can confidently invest in. The strong demand for its products, focus on driving full-price sales, and continued expansion of its boutiques in Canada and the U.S. augur well for growth. 

Furthermore, the company expects its top line to grow at a mid-teens rate annually through 2027. Meanwhile, its earnings are projected to increase faster than sales. Overall, the momentum in its business and solid growth guidance indicates that Aritzia will likely beat the broader market by a wide margin. 

Canadian National Railway

The final stock on this list is Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR). The railroad company’s services are deemed essential for the economy, implying Canadian National Railway could continue to grow its financials steadily and boost investors’ returns through dividend growth. 

Canadian National Railway has a diversified customer base and is expanding its fleet. Further, its investments in infrastructure and strategic partnerships to broaden the intermodal network augur well for growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

1 of the Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in February 2023

| Adam Othman

Many top Canadian growth stocks represent strong underlying businesses, healthy financials, and organic growth opportunities.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

3 in 4 Canadians Are Making a Retirement Mistake: Are You?

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Canadian National Railway in taxable accounts, you're probably making a retirement mistake.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Wherever the Market Goes, I’m Buying These 3 TSX Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that could outperform irrespective of the market direction.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Crescent Point Energy Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

| Daniel Da Costa

Crescent Point is one of the top energy stocks for Canadian investors, but after commodity prices have come down, is…

Read more »

stock market
Tech Stocks

2 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Tech stocks such as Roku and Nuvei can help long-term investors generate outsized gains in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

2 Stocks for Bountiful Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) are great passive-income stocks for Canadian value hunters.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income in Canada: How to Easily Earn $5.76/Day

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you need passive income coming in, don't look at how shares are doing over the last month. Look at…

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Stocks for Beginners

Magna Stock: How High Could It Go in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Magna International could grow in 2023 as the electric vehicle market recovers. Could MG stock hit new highs?

Read more »