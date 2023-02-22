Home » Investing » Up More Than 20%: Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy at Current Prices?

Up More Than 20%: Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy at Current Prices?

Given its multi-year growth potential, I expect the uptrend in BlackBerry to continue.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Technology, internet and networking, security concept

Image source: Getty Images

Easing inflationary pressures and slowing interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve of the United States appear to have improved investors’ confidence, bringing the focus back on growth stocks. Amid the improving optimism, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is trading around 20% higher year to date. Despite the rise, the company trades at a substantial discount of 47% from its 52-week high. So, let’s assess whether the rally can continue by looking into its recent quarterly performance and growth prospects.

BlackBerry’s third-quarter performance

In the November-ending quarter (third quarter of fiscal 2023), BlackBerry reported revenue of $169 million, representing an 8.2% decline from its previous year’s quarter. A drop in cybersecurity sales more than offset the company’s strong performance from its IoT (internet of things) segment to drag its overall revenue down. The revenue from the IoT segment grew by 19% amid design wins in safety-critical automotive systems.

Although Blackberry’s revenue from the cybersecurity segment has declined year-over-year, its rebuilding efforts are delivering the desired results with a sequential improvement in churn rate. Along with the decline in its topline, higher selling, marketing, and administrative expenses drove BB’s diluted EPS (earnings per share) loss to $0.09 from $0.05 in the previous year’s quarter. The company also used around $186 million of cash for its operating activities during the quarter, including  $164 million in a litigation settlement.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry had 505 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments as of November 30. So, it is well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives.

BlackBerry’s growth prospects

I expect the momentum in BlackBerry’s IoT business to continue as the EV supplier has gained substantial market share in the safety-critical automotive system, advanced driver assistance system, and digital cockpit verticles through new design wins. Additionally, the company announced last month that it had pre-integrated its IVY platform into three commercially available digital cockpit platforms.

Blackberry expects to make the IVY platform generally available from May 2023, which could accelerate third-party application development. Amid growing demand and its growth initiatives, management expects its revenue from the IoT segment to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 19.8% through fiscal 2027.

The demand for cybersecurity solutions is rising amid the increased adoption of the hybrid working model and growth in remote learning. With its innovative product offerings, the company can boost its sales in the coming years despite the near-term weakness. Management expects the revenue from its cybersecurity segment to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the next five years.

With both of its business verticles projected to grow, BlackBerry’s management hopes to increase its overall revenue at an annual rate of 13%. This topline growth could improve its gross margin by 100 basis points annually. Further, management expects to break even in the next fiscal year and post positive EPS and cash flows in fiscal 2025. So, BB stock’s outlook looks healthy.

Bottomline

Given the uncertain economic outlook, I expect BlackBerry stock to remain volatile in the near term. However, long-term investors can go long on the stock, given its healthy growth prospects and cheap price-to-book multiple of 1.7.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Investing in This Undervalued Stock Now Could Mean Huge Returns in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This undervalued stock provides investors with a huge opportunity while it's down, especially if you're willing to hold long term.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. Nuvei Stock

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a growth stock to add to your portfolio? Shopify and Nuvei are two very popular names,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the smartest, under-$50 Canadian stocks you can buy to hold for the long term.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Can This Recent Gainer Keep Climbing the Stock Charts?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for a stock to buy today? Consider Shopify stock. Here’s what I think about it!

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Tech Stocks

3 Misunderstood Tech Stocks That Could Surprise Everyone

| Adam Othman

Many new tech stocks are not well-understood, and if there is not enough performance data to draw conclusions from, they…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Sold Off Last Week

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) sold off heavily last week. A bad earnings release may have been the culprit.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Trading for Way Less Than Their Recent Highs

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices, solid financials, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 30-60% That Could Rally in the Next Bull Market

| Puja Tayal

Is it time to buy growth stocks? The worst of the interest rate hike and inflation is over, and now…

Read more »