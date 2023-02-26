Home » Investing » 2 Streaming Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Run From

2 Streaming Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Run From

There are streaming stocks on the TSX that are worth paying attention to in 2023 and beyond.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady holding remote control pointed towards a TV

Image source: Getty Images.

The world of entertainment has experienced a rapid evolution since the beginning of the 21st century. Today, I want to discuss a trend that has acted as a disruptor in the arena of movies and television. Fortunately, there are streaming stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) that are worth paying attention to in 2023 and beyond. Let’s jump in.

Here’s why you should invest in streaming this decade

Streaming allows one to consume media in a continuous manner from an online source. Faster internet speeds have allowed video streaming to emerge as a direct challenge to traditional television cable.

Netflix started as a seller and renter of DVDs by mail. In 2007, it introduced its streaming media and video on demand service. This has helped Netflix grow into the second-largest entertainment and media company on the planet. It still trails Disney, which has launched its own competitive streaming service in 2019.

Competition in this arena has intensified in recent years. Netflix now faces stiff competition from companies like Disney, Amazon, Apple, and others. Grand View Research estimated that the global video streaming market was valued at US$59 billion in 2021. It projected that this market would deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% from 2022 through to 2030. Precedence Research also forecast that this market would achieve a CAGR of 18% over the same period.

This is a booming industry, but it is also an extremely competitive one. Investors must be selective, especially when it comes to the smaller streaming entities that hope to carve out a niche in the Canadian market.

Two Canadian streaming stocks I’m excited about today

Haivision (TSX:HAI) is the first streaming stock I’d suggest for Canadian investors, as we enter the final days of February. This Montreal-based company provides infrastructure solutions to a worldwide client base. According to the company, it is “a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions.”

Shares of this streaming stock have dropped 35% year over year as of close on February 17. However, the stock has jumped 16% so far in 2023. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Haivision posted revenue growth of 40% year over year to $37.9 million. Meanwhile, it achieved revenue growth of 35% for the full year to $125 million. Its net loss improved $2.6 million compared to fiscal 2021.

WildBrain (TSX:WILD) is a Toronto-based company that develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs around the world. It owns a massive library of children’s television programming. This streaming stock has dropped 5.1% in the new year. Investors can see more of its recent performance using the interactive price chart below.

The company unveiled its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on February 7. WildBrain celebrated the recent success of Sonic Prime, which it co-produced with SEGA. Sonic Prime premiered on Netflix in December and rose to the top show in the kids’ content space. It spent another three weeks in the global top 10 across all demographics. Meanwhile, WildBrain has continued to squeeze value out of its Peanuts brand.

This streaming stock has a steep hill to climb

Corus Entertainment (TSX:CJR.B) is a streaming stock I’m less inclined to take a risk on in 2023. Shares of Corus have dropped 1.3% so far in 2023. The stock has plummeted 56% year over year.

This company unveiled its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on January 13. It reported that consolidated revenue dropped 7% year over year to $431 million. Free cash flow fell 74% to $20.8 million. Corus has dipped its foot into the streaming space with PLUTO TV and the expansion of its STACKTV offerings. It boasts solid growth potential, but its 11% dividend yield may be threatened by its precarious cash flow at the time of this writing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com, Apple, Haivision Systems, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

2 TSX Stocks to Profit as Consumer Spending Recovers

| Joey Frenette

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) are two cheap stocks to play the resilience of the Canadian consumer.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Buy These 3 Before They Jump!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors seeking a deal on the TSX today for a long-term hold should pick up these dividend stocks…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stable Giants That Can Handle the Market’s Tremors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three industry leaders are safe stocks if you want to mitigate market risks and ensure swift recovery from a potential…

Read more »

Pipeline
Investing

Why Enbridge Stock Still Looks Like a Winning Investment

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a winning investment in 2023 and beyond, despite weak performance.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 TSX Stocks With Monthly Payouts (That Also Cost Less Than $20)

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and healthy cash flows, these three monthly paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $800 Per Month

| Andrew Button

You can get up to $800 per month in passive income with stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB).

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Stocks for Beginners

4 Incredibly Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Robin Brown

If you want to safely invest by thinking long term, here are four stocks I wouldn’t hesitate to own for…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Missed Out on Canadian Energy Stocks? My Best Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold

| Kay Ng

Forget about high-flying energy stocks. It's time for more caution. Stick with the best dividend stocks like this one!

Read more »