Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Worthy of Your TFSA

Utilities stocks like Fortis are great TFSA holdings for income-oriented investors.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:

Are you looking to invest in utilities stocks? If so, you haven’t picked the worst asset class by any stretch of the imagination. The rising interest rates we’re seeing this year aren’t good for utilities’ profits – these companies usually have massive amounts of debt. However, these stocks typically aren’t overly expensive and pay large dividends. Provided that that their debt level isn’t completely in the stratosphere, they can be good buys – even in periods when interest rates are high. In this article, I will explore three TSX utilities stocks that could be worthy buys for your TFSA.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility stock that is doing reasonably well this year. In its most recent quarter, it delivered:

  • $370 million in net income, up 12.8%.
  • $0.72 in basic earnings per share, up 14%.

That was a pretty good showing. Even with rising interest rates, Fortis managed to increase its profit, which not all utilities could do last quarter. The company managed positive growth in full year earnings as well.

What else does Fortis have going for it, apart from having put a good quarter behind it?

For one thing, it has a great dividend track record. It has increased its dividend every single year for the last 49 years. For another thing, its balance sheet, although pretty heavy on debt, isn’t so burdened that it’s a real structural concern. For these two reasons, FTS is a worthy pick for income-oriented investors.

Emera

Emera Corp (TSX:EMA) is another Canadian utility like Fortis that managed to pull off positive earnings growth in 2022. For the year, it earned $7.6 billion in revenue, up 31%, and $1 billion in profit, up 80%. That was a pretty strong showing for 2022, a year when many companies’ earnings declined. Emera’s balance sheet is fairly healthy, too. Its debt-to-equity ratio (i.e., debt divided by the value of what the company owns, net of debt), is 1.3. That’s high for stocks as a whole but fairly modest for a utility. EMA is more indebted than your typical retailer or tech company, but as a regulated utility, it enjoys a lot of protection from competition. So, it can do well even with all the debt.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is, as its name implies, a Canadian utility company. It provides electricity, natural gas, and water. It has a natural gas storage business, which makes it an energy infrastructure company as well as a utility. At today’s prices, CU stock yields 4.94%, which is extremely high. Invest $100,000 into CU stock and you’ll get $4,940 in passive income back each year, assuming the dividend neither grows nor shrinks. Much like FTS and EMA, CU’s earnings increased in the most recent 12-month period – though in this company’s case, we can’t say for sure that earnings increased “in 2022” as the fourth-quarter earnings release isn’t out yet. It will be coming out on March 1, so stay tuned – we’ll soon get to see if CU bagged a winning 2022 like FTS and EMA did.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those seeking exposure to renewable energy stocks that will last, here are three I'd buy today.

Read more »

worry concern
Energy Stocks

1 Super Cheap Dividend Stock (With a 6.9% Yield) I Will Buy Without Second Guessing

| Puja Tayal

In a bear market, you tend to doubt your investments. But here is a dividend stock you can buy without…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Energy Stocks Could Outperform in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Canadian energy stocks returned 50% last year, while the TSX Composite Index dropped 8%.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Missed Out on Canadian Energy Stocks? My Best Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold

| Kay Ng

Forget about high-flying energy stocks. It's time for more caution. Stick with the best dividend stocks like this one!

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Tourmaline Oil Stock a Buy Before its Q4 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Including dividends, Tourmaline Oil stock returned 80% last year and 620% since the pandemic.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The ideal time to buy the energy sector for growth may be long gone, and the best time to buy…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Energy Stocks

Are These Former TSX Energy Stars Still Buys in February 2023?

| Daniel Da Costa

After these two top energy stocks gained more than 40% in 2022, are they still worth buying in 2023's uncertain…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Energy Stocks

Could Lithium Stocks Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to the future of any stock, follow the money. In the case of lithium stocks, that money…

Read more »