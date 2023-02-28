Home » Investing » Canada Has Approved Rocket Launches: Prepare for a Commercial Space Boom

Canada Has Approved Rocket Launches: Prepare for a Commercial Space Boom

Space tech stocks like MDA are at the forefront of a revolution.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dots over the earth connecting the world

Image source: Getty Images.

A few weeks ago, the Canadian government lifted a major barrier to commercial space launches in the country. This is yet another sign that the commercial space tech industry is ready for mainstream adoption and investment. Here’s a closer look at this latest development. 

Canadian space launches

Canada has been at the forefront of space technology for decades. However, rockets have never launched from Canadian soil. That is despite the fact that Canada’s extensive coastline is well-suited to launch missions. Most of Canada’s coastline is rural, which is safer for rocket launches. Many spots are also situated on high altitudes, which makes polar launches possible. 

This is why Canada is seen as a promising destination for future space missions. 

On January 20th, 2023, the government announced the approval of a space launch port in rural Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch Services (OTC:MAXQF), the manager of the spaceport, can now start testing a suborbital mission this year before launching an orbital mission sometime in 2024. 

MLS has several contracts with government space agencies and enterprise customers like Nanoracks and Reaction Dynamics. If its upcoming launch in 2024 is successful, Canada could grab a fraction of the multi-billion dollar space launch industry. 

Canadian space stocks

The government’s embrace of the commercial space tech sector could be a tailwind for domestic tech stocks like MDA (TSX:MDA). The Brampton, Ontario-based company provides geointelligence, robotics and space operations, and satellite systems. It’s a legacy space tech company with a track record that includes iconic projects such as the Canadarm robotic system and RADARSAT-2 Earth observation satellite.

 

Now, the company is working on another version of the robotic arm (Canadarm3) for NASA’s Lunar Gateway missions. It’s also a key supplier of the satellites that power the latest iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite feature. 

Altogether, the company has outstanding orders worth $1.4 billion on its books. Up to $650 million of that is due to be delivered this year. The company also expects to generate $130–$135 million in EBITDA this year. 

MDA’s market value is $931 million. That means it’s trading at 1.4 times annual revenue and 6.7 times annual EBITDA. It’s a relatively undervalued space stock that should be on your radar. 

Bottom line

The Canadian government is ramping up its efforts to support the domestic space tech industry. This year, the authorities approved a new space launch port and new regulations for space launch missions operating on Canadian soil. This is another indication that the industry has matured and deserves the attention of investors. 

Domestic space tech company MDA already has a foothold in this rapidly expanding industry. The company has delivered iconic equipment for the International Space Station (ISS) and is now working on other iconic pieces of space infrastructure. The stock is undervalued and overlooked, which is why it deserves a spot on your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has positions in MDA. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Engineers walk through a facility.
Tech Stocks

Missed out on NVIDIA Stock? This Canadian Tech Stock Isn’t Far Behind (You Can Still Get in Today)

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA stock is on a tear because of AI. If you missed it, here's a Canadian AI stock to consider.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

The “AI Hype Train” and Which Stocks Are Your Ticket to Ride

| Adam Othman

Even though there are certain parallels, the hype around AI is radically different from the hype associated with crypto and…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Lightspeed Stock vs. BlackBerry?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With growth stocks on investors’ radar, let’s assess whether Lightspeed or BlackBerry looks more attractive right now.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Up-and-Coming TSX Venture Stocks to Keep an Eye on

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high-risk profile can consider investing in TSX Venture stocks such as Topicus.com in 2023.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 Tech Stocks With Growth Potential You Simply Don’t Want to Miss

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of tech stocks with growth potential. Here are two options to consider buying now for your…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Tech Stocks Poised to Recover Fast

| Sneha Nahata

These fundamentally strong tech stocks are poised to recover fast and outperform the broader markets.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks I’d Buy More of if They Took a Dip

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors looking to ride a potential market rebound should have these three growth stocks on their watch list right now.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their multi-year growth potential, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for investors with longer investment horizons.

Read more »