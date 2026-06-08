Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Set to Collect Colossal Cash From the Data Centre Buildout

1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Set to Collect Colossal Cash From the Data Centre Buildout

Hammond Power Solutions is a behind-the-scenes AI beneficiary, selling the electrical gear data centres can’t operate without.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Hammond’s transformer and power products are essential for data centres and electrification, not just “nice-to-have” upgrades.
  • Q1 2026 showed strong momentum, with sales and adjusted EPS up sharply and backlog nearly doubling.
  • The stock’s big run raises expectations, so any order slowdown or margin pressure could hit shares hard.
10 stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions

The data centre boom needs more than chips. Investors love the glamorous side of artificial intelligence. They watch the cloud giants spend staggering sums on servers and software. But every new data centre also needs power. Lots of it. That’s where Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) enters the picture.

Data center woman holding laptop

Source: Getty Images

HPS

Hammond makes dry-type transformers, power quality products, and related electrical equipment. These products help move and manage electricity inside buildings, factories, utilities, renewable projects, and data centres. So while many investors hunt for the next AI software winner, Hammond sells the kind of equipment the buildout can’t skip.

The timing looks strong. Data centre electricity demand keeps climbing as companies race to train and run AI models. The International Energy Agency expects global data centre electricity use to roughly double from 2025 to 2030. Goldman Sachs Research also expects U.S. data centres to take a much larger share of peak summer power demand over the next couple of years. That creates a simple bottleneck. You can’t build digital infrastructure without electrical infrastructure.

Into earnings

Hammond already sees that demand in its numbers. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported sales of $264.8 million, up 31.5% from the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 32.8% to $41 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 29.7% to $2.08. Those numbers show a business turning data centre and electrification demand into real revenue.

The backlog looks even more exciting. Hammond said its first-quarter backlog jumped 94.6% from last year, largely due to large projects driven by data centre activity. Backlog also rose 4.1% from the previous quarter. For a manufacturer, that gives investors a clearer view of future sales

Hammond also spent ahead of the opportunity. The company invested heavily in capacity from 2023 through 2025, with a goal of supporting revenue above $1.2 billion. That expansion should help it serve customers faster. In a market where power equipment lead times can delay projects, speed can become a real competitive edge.

More to come

The company’s acquisition strategy adds another catalyst. Hammond announced a major deal for Micron Industries in April 2026, a move aimed at expanding its capabilities in electrical products. If management integrates it well, the acquisition could widen Hammond’s market reach and deepen its role in North America’s electrification cycle.

There’s also a dividend, though investors shouldn’t buy Hammond only for income. The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.55 per share earlier this year. The yield remains modest because the stock climbed so much at just 0.33%. Still, dividend growth shows management wants to share cash while funding expansion.

The risk comes from valuation and margins. Hammond’s share price surged as investors caught on to the data centre angle. That means expectations now sit high. Any slowdown in orders, project delays, tariff pressure, or cost inflation could hit the stock hard. In fact, in Q1, net earnings fell even though adjusted earnings improved, partly due to higher expenses and share-based compensation.

Bottom line

Even with those risks, Hammond looks like one of Canada’s clearest data centre buildout plays. It doesn’t need to predict which AI app wins. It sells the electrical backbone the entire boom requires. That can make it a powerful pick for investors who want AI exposure without buying another mega-cap tech stock.

The cash opportunity looks colossal. Hammond already proved it can capture it. Now investors need to decide whether the price still leaves enough room for the next leg higher from here, before momentum gets stretched again and patience becomes as important as optimism.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Reach That $109,000 TFSA Milestone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A maxed TFSA can become a tax-free income engine, and these three dividend payers offer different ways to get there.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Dividend Stocks

Reaching Retirement? Here’s the Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A near-60 TFSA can feel small, but the right income-focused holding could make it work harder.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Demetris Afxentiou

Learn the red flags the CRA is watching for in TFSA accounts so you can stay compliant and avoid penalties.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for The Next 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for a mix of income and growth for the coming 10 years. These five Canadian stocks give…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Stocks for Beginners

The AI Boom Needs Data Centres: 2 TSX Stocks to Watch Closely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI needs more than hype; it needs real-world infrastructure and the companies quietly powering that buildout.

Read more »

bank of canada governor tiff macklem
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Speaks: 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate uncertainty is back. These two stocks offer a practical mix of industrial strength and income potential.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn Today’s Volatility Into Tomorrow’s Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Volatility can hurt in the moment, but it can also boost the right businesses and create better entry points.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Well Suited for a Long-Term Buy-and-Hold TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Three Canadian stocks well suited for a long-term buy-and-hold TFSA, offering stability, dividends, and reliable long‑term performance.

Read more »