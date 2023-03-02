Home » Investing » What’s Next for Aurora Cannabis Stock?

What’s Next for Aurora Cannabis Stock?

Aurora Cannabis stock is down 99% from all-time highs. Is ACB stock a buy, sell, or hold in March 2023?

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pot stocks are a riskier investment

Image source: Getty Images

Compared to their counterparts south of the border, Canadian cannabis companies are fundamentally weak. While U.S. marijuana producers such as Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) have breached the US$1 billion revenue figure in the last four quarters, Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) is wrestling with falling sales. Moreover, Green Thumb has reported adjusted profits in the last two years, while Aurora Cannabis reported an operating loss of over $450 million in this period.

Down 99% from all-time highs, ACB stock is currently priced at a market cap of $385 million. Let’s see if this Canadian marijuana giant should be part of your equity portfolio right now.

Is Aurora Cannabis stock a good buy?

After several quarters of losses, Aurora Cannabis reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.4 million in the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2023 (ended in December). In the year-ago period, its EBITDA loss stood at $7.1 million. However, the company’s net loss widened to $67.2 million from $51.9 million in Q1 of 2023. Its net revenue also rose 2% year over year and 20% sequentially to $62 million.

Aurora Cannabis expects to gain traction in Germany, which is on track to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the next two years. In fact, Aurora Cannabis has claimed it is the second-largest producer of marijuana flowers in Germany and is one of three licensed cannabis producers of medical cannabis in the country.

During its recent earnings call, Aurora Cannabis argued it has the best balance sheet among Canadian peers. But it ended Q2 with just $310 million in cash, which is not enough given the company’s high cash burn rates. Aurora Cannabis has repeatedly diluted shareholder wealth in the last nine years by raising equity capital several times, resulting in a steep decline in stock prices.

What’s next for ACB stock and investors?

If Aurora Cannabis can successfully penetrate the cannabis market in Germany, it should be able to drive revenue higher in the upcoming decade. Germany’s population is twice as large as Canada’s, but establishing a presence in Europe would mean the company will need to invest heavily in capital expenditures and acquisitions. So, investors can easily brace for another round of dilution, given Aurora’s less-than-impressive liquidity position.

In the last few quarters, Aurora Cannabis has focused heavily on the medical marijuana segment, which is a high-margin vertical. In Q2, its adjusted gross margin (before fair-value adjustments) stood at 61% for medical marijuana products. Comparatively, for its recreational marijuana business, gross margins were much lower at 20%.

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis sales to fall by 11% year over year to $196 million in fiscal 2023. Bay Street then expects sales to surge by 40% to $275.6 million. Comparatively, its earnings per loss are forecast to narrow from $5.16 per share in 2022 to $0.22 per share in 2024.

Valued at a forward price to 2024 sales multiple of 1.7, ACB stock is not too expensive. But its weak balance sheet, million-dollar losses, and low cash balance make ACB stock a high-risk bet.

Analysts expect ACB stock to gain 50% in the next 12 months. But I believe there are much better stocks on the TSX that offer a better risk/reward profile to investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: Undervalued Gem or Falling Knife?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth remains a high-risk bet, despite falling 95% from all-time highs. Let's see why you need to avoid WEED…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

3 Things to Know About Canopy Growth Stock After Earnings

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

A new focus on profitability and sustainability might stop the cash burn at Canopy Growth, so the stock can see…

Read more »

Cannabis smoke
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: Is Now a Good Time to Invest?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

The road ahead is highly uncertain for Canopy Growth, as the stock is plagued with losses and seemingly unsurmountable industry…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

TLRY Stock: Should You Invest Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

TLRY is a Canadian cannabis stock which is trading 91% below record highs. Let's see if you should own TLRY…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Tilray Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the volatile cannabis sector, Tilray could be a superb buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Cannabis Stocks

Is SNDL Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

SNDL is a beaten-down cannabis stock. While its revenue growth is exceptional, a weak balance sheet has driven stock prices…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

TLRY Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Tilray Inc. (TSX:TLRY) is geared up for big growth this decade and looks like one of the top cannabis stocks…

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock has made a lot of new moves in the last few months, but where is the company…

Read more »