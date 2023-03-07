Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy Cargojet Stock?

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Cargojet Stock?

The pullback is an excellent opportunity to buy Cargojet stock and outperform the broader markets.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aircraft wing plane

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Cargojet (TSX:CJT) fell 10.8% following its fourth-quarter financial results. The company that offers time-sensitive premium air cargo services in North America missed Street’s earnings forecast, which didn’t sit well with the investors. 

Cargojet’s revenue of $267 million increased 13.2% year over year and came ahead of the analysts’ expectation of $259.8 million. However, its adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share fell short of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $1.96. 

The company’s management blamed COVID-era extra costs and lower-than-expected volumes in November and December for the pressure on margins. However, this pressure on margins is transitory, and management has already taken cost-control initiatives, which will likely cushion its margins in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, this pullback in Cargojet stock is an excellent opportunity for investors to buy and hold its stock for the long term. Let’s look at factors that support my bull case. 

Strategic partnerships to drive strong growth

While near-term pressure on consumer spending will likely hurt volumes, the company has significant strategic partnerships with leading businesses that ensure stability and growth and diversify its revenue base. 

For instance, Cargojet has strategic partnerships with the largest logistics brands like Purolator, UPS, DHL, Canada Post, Amazon, DHL, Andlauer Healthcare Group, and TFI International. The company offers ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance), charter, and aircraft dry lease services to these partners, which augurs well for its growth by meaningfully driving its earnings and cash flows. Most importantly, it diversifies its revenue base, which is positive. 

Earlier this year, Cargojet announced the extension of its contract with Canada Post and Purolator. Moreover, the company said during the Q4 (fourth-quarter) conference call that it extended the contracts with all of its strategic customers well ahead of their contractual termination date till 2027 and beyond. 

This shows the resilience of its business and value proposition. Further, it solidifies its leadership position in the Canadian overnight market. 

Fundamentals remain intact

While Cargojet’s strategic partnerships are key to its growth, its robust fundamentals further support my bullish outlook. Its next-day delivery capability to over 90% of the Canadian population is a strong competitive advantage that supports its growth. 

Impressively, its long-term contracts with customers are supported by minimum revenue guarantee and cost pass-through provisions. Also, a 100% customer retention rate, network and fleet optimization, and barriers to entry augur well for growth. 

Thanks to its solid domestic network and growing e-commerce penetration rate, Cargojet is well positioned to capitalize on the fulfillment requirement of e-commerce companies. 

Bottom line

Cargo has a market cap of $1.89 billion, while its stock has delivered stellar returns in the past. Notably, Cargojet stock has increased at a CAGR of approximately 31% in the past decade, outperforming the TSX by a significant margin. 

Its strong fundamentals, revenue diversification, opportunities in the international market, cost-cutting initiatives, and strategic partnerships position it well to deliver outsized returns. Further, its strong balance sheet and low-leverage profile are positives. 

Cargojet stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 17.5, which is much lower than its historical average of 32.7, providing a solid buying opportunity near the current levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Andlauer Healthcare Group and Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock data
Dividend Stocks

I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Stop Buying This Dividend Stock Yielding 8.51%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock continues to be my favourite passive income payer, and I'll continue to drip feed into it even…

Read more »

Online shopping
Investing

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

Investors in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock have had a rough 2022, but this year may be shaping up to provide different…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: The 5 Best Stocks to Buy in March 2023 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

When we look back five years from now, our bet is that this current $4 annual dividend payout will be…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: BMO Stock or CIBC Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big banks are some of the best investments on the market. Here's a look at two big banks titans…

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Investing

Shares of the North American Construction Group Are Hitting New Year-to-Date Highs

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Aecon is a construction stock that's posting strong revenue, backlog, and order growth. Here's why this trend is set to…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Open Text Stock or Nuvei?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These tech stocks are on the move, both climbing above 20% in the last three months. But which is the…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing

What’s Next for Cargojet Stock (After Earnings)?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

After reporting its fourth-quarter earnings, Cargojet’s stock fell over 10%. So, should you start accumulating the stock after the sell-off?

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

My Take: 2 TSX Stocks That Could Beat Markets in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Irrespective of the broad market woes, these two TSX stocks will likely outperform in 2023.

Read more »