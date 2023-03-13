Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy Now to Capitalize on the Eventual Market Rebound

3 Stocks to Buy Now to Capitalize on the Eventual Market Rebound

With the market on the cusp of a potential rebound, here are three discounted stocks to have on your watch list right now.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market got off to a hot start to the year but is still trading below all-time highs. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged more than 5% in January and has been trading mostly sideways since early February. That puts the index down close to 10% from all-time highs set in early 2021.

Could the Canadian stock market be on the cusp of a rebound?

After eight consecutive increases, the Bank of Canada decided last week to hold its key interest rate steady. Inflation remains far higher than pre-pandemic levels, but the Bank of Canada remains optimistic in its forecast to bring inflation down closer to 3% by mid-2023. 

Lower interest rates and inflation are certainly a welcomed sight for consumers. There’s still lots of short-term uncertainty in the economy, but there’s finally a reason for investors to believe that the worst may be behind us. 

With that said, I’ve put together a list of three top TSX stocks that Canadian investors should seriously consider buying before the market begins to rally.

Shopify

Already up more than 20% in 2023, now’s the time to be loading up on this discounted tech giant. 

Along with many other tech stocks, shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) plummeted in 2022 after a massive bull run following the COVID-19 market crash in 2020. Even with the strong start to the year, shares are still down 70% from all-time highs.

The selloff in 2022 wasn’t all that surprising after the multi-bagger returns that were generated in a very short period of time. 

Shopify remains in a prime position to continue capturing market share in the growing e-commerce space. I don’t think it will be long before the growth stock is back to its market-beating ways.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) may not generate the same amount of buzz as Shopify, but growth investors shouldn’t sleep on this under-the-radar stock.

Shares of goeasy are up 200% over the past five years, easily outpacing the broader Canadian stock market’s return of just over 30%. Go back another five years, and the market-crushing gains only continue for the company.

High interest rates have hurt goeasy, but I’d only expect the pain to be short term. As interest rates begin dropping, demand for the consumer-facing company’s financial services should begin to rebound.

This is not a growth stock that goes on sale often, especially at a discount as large as this.

Air Canada

Demand for travel has already begun to spike but shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) haven’t felt that bump yet. Shares of Canada’s largest airline are about flat over the past year and are still trading more than 50% below pre-pandemic prices.

While the airline industry isn’t typically known for generating market-beating returns, Air Canada has done plenty to challenge that. Prior to the start of 2020, Air Canada had spent the previous decade consistently outperforming the market. 

Because of Air Canada’s strong market-beating track record, I’d be comfortable taking a position in the beaten-down stock ahead of a potential market rebound.

Investors may need to be patient with this one, but there’s plenty of upside here for those with long-term time horizons.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Aditya Raghunath

If you are looking to invest $5,000 right now, consider high-flying growth stocks such as Datadog and Magnet Forensics.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Will BlackBerry Stock Break Above $10 in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

BlackBerry stock has gained 25% so far this year. Is it a beginning of its long-term revival?

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in Constellation Software stock? Find out if it’s worth buying in March 2023!

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Incredible Bargain or Deceptive Trap?

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in Shopify stock? Find out if I think it’s an incredible bargain or a deceptive trap!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to invest $1,000 in growth stocks? You can consider The Trade Desk stock and Well Health stock…

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Tesla Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Tesla stock is a buy this month, as it is a leader in the EV space, and earnings might skyrocket…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

High-growth stocks such as Shopify and Datadog remain top bets for long-term investors who want to generate market-beating gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 9

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may continue to react positively to the Bank of Canada’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Read more »