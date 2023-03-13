Home » Investing » Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia?

Better Buy: TD Stock or Bank of Nova Scotia?

The question of whether Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock is a better buy is an intriguing one.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man holding magnifying glass over a document

Image source: Getty Images.

Currently, the rising interest rates have made lending credit profitable for banks and enabled them to generate higher revenue. But with an impending recession in the near future, purchasing bank stocks can be a tough choice for most investors. 

However, there are certain banks with strong fundamentals that can provide market-beating returns, even in these uncertain times. Let’s dive into their fundamentals to explore their potential. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has recorded significant net income growth in the first quarter of 2023 with a rise of 7% in comparison to the same quarter last year, reaching a value of $1.7 billion. Additionally, for its U.S. division, the growth rate has been 25% compared to last year with the figures reaching $1.6 billion.   

The bank has also implemented several schemes to fuel its long-term growth. For instance, TD’s Canadian division has decided to enter an exclusive partnership with CanadaVisa to assist people who are new to this country by providing financial services. 

Apart from this, the banking giant has also initiated the Black Entrepreneur Credit Access Program in Canada. It is a scheme which offers entrepreneurs who are of colour improved access to credit facilities, financial advice, and wealth management.  

Additionally, as per an article dated March 1, 2023, TD has completed its acquisition of Cowen Inc., an elite global research organization. This acquisition can help improve TD’s sales with the introduction of a trading and execution platform, which, in turn, can help to develop a deeper relationship with the clients. 

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another banking stock that investors can consider a viable alternative is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). According to an article dated February 28, 2023, BNS has announced dividend payments on outstanding shares. It is payable on April 26, 2023, and will be available to shareholders of record on April 4, 2023. 

For common shares, the applicable dividend will be $1.03/share and for non-cumulative preferred shares, it will be $0.303125/share. Stakeholders also have the option to go for additional common shares of the bank instead of receiving cash payments. 

Apart from that, Nova Scotia’s newly appointed chief executive Scott Thompson has also announced that the bank will be rethinking its policies to cut down on its expenses and facilitate revenue growth. They may include the Scene Plus loyalty program that will help add new customers and thus boost deposits. To increase its capital ratio, the bank has already introduced a 2% discount for shareholders who wish to opt for the dividend-reinvestment program. 

Bottom line

Despite the ongoing economic situation, both these banks have shown noteworthy performance. They have development plans in action, which can help achieve significant future growth. Thus, investors can choose either one depending on their risk tolerance. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Bank of Montreal Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are some of the best long-term options on the market, but is it really the right time…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Bank Stocks

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: Why Scotiabank Stock Investors Shouldn’t Worry About it

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are key reasons why Scotiabank investors shouldn’t worry about concerns emerging from Silicon Valley Bank’s recent collapse.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Put your idle cash to work. Earn solid capital gains with these cheap TSX stocks.

Read more »

thinking
Bank Stocks

Will Canadian Western Bank Be the Next Silicon Valley Bank?

| Kay Ng

Like Silicon Valley Bank, Canadian Western Bank is a regional bank. Should CWB investors worry about the business's viability?

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 13

| Jitendra Parashar

New developments related to the Silicon Valley Bank may keep the TSX stocks, especially bank stocks, volatile.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Bank Stocks

Why I Invest in Canadian Banks But Not U.S. Banks

| Kay Ng

Long-term investors should benefit from buying the dip in the big Canadian bank stocks and getting nice dividend income.

Read more »

clock time
Bank Stocks

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TD Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why long-term investors may want to consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in this tumultuous economic period.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Bank Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Give Up! How Even $100/Month Can Grow Into a $100,000 Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't give up on your goals, even if you don't have much to put aside! Any investor putting $100 away…

Read more »