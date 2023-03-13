Home » Investing » What’s Next for NuVista Energy Stock After Earnings?

What’s Next for NuVista Energy Stock After Earnings?

NuVista Energy stock has returned 18% in the last 12 months and a massive 1,800% since the pandemic.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

While markets struggle to find direction amid rising uncertainties, energy remains among the very few vibrant sectors. Oil and gas producers are having a gala time with record financial growth and firm balance sheets not seen in decades. A standout stock in the Canadian energy space has been NuVista Energy (TSX:NVA). This mid-cap gas-weighted stock has returned 18% in the last 12 months and a massive 1,800% since the pandemic.

NuVista Energy: Will it continue to outperform?

NuVista Energy also produces condensate and natural gas liquids in the Montney formation in the Alberta Deep basin. It produced 68,690 barrels of oil per day last year, almost 31% higher than in 2021. Out of the total production, 58% was natural gas, 33% condensate, and 9% natural gas liquids.

NuVista posted free cash flows of $425 million in 2022, implying a massive 750% increase against 2021.

Canadian energy companies have shown noteworthy capital discipline in the last few years. Shareholders were delighted with higher returns and relatively lesser focus on higher production. Notably, energy exploration and production companies saw solid improvement in their balance sheet positions with record-low leverage.

Energy was among the highly leveraged sectors in the pre-pandemic period and, thus, scarcely created any long-term shareholder value. However, the situation turned upside down for the better. Since late 2021, energy companies have been among investors’ favourites. Their earnings visibility and much lower debt levels have revitalized investor sentiment.

Deleveraging and growth prospects

NuVista saw its net debt decline to $171 million at the end of Q4 2022, an improvement from $480 million at the end of 2021. As the debt position looks manageable, the company aims to invest 75% of its free cash flows into shareholder returns this year. So, we might see more share buyback activity from NuVista this year.

Share buybacks have been the preferred choice of energy companies for creating shareholder value since last year. As they saw steep free cash flow growth last year, many initiated share repurchase programs, indicating that their stocks are undervalued. Moreover, buybacks will boost the stock price in the near term, also boosting the company’s per-share earnings. In 2022, NuVista bought back 13.5 million shares for a total cost of $157 million.    

For 2023, NuVista expects to invest $435,000 in capital projects and aims to produce 81,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That represents a 4% annual increase in capex and an 18% growth in production.

Bottom line

NVA stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 5x and looks undervalued. It is trading at a free cash flow yield of 14%. As natural gas prices have been weak, NVA stock has corrected by 15% since November 2022.

However, as gas prices are expected to turn higher later this year, NVA stock might follow. Higher production in the strong price environment will likely drive stellar financial growth for NuVista Energy. Plus, a remarkably improved balance sheet and financial growth visibility, coupled with share buybacks, could drive shareholder value in 2023 and beyond.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

The Top TSX Stock on My Watch List Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock hit all-time highs and has since come down, by almost half, but I'll continue to buy it…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Bay Street Bets Will Double in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Analysts expect shares of Ballard Power Systems to more than double in the next 12 months. But is BLDP stock…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for AltaGas Stock After Earnings?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

AltaGas stock is poised to continue to benefit from strong fundamentals in both its utilities business and its midstream business.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With energy prices projected to remain elevated in the near to medium term, let’s assess which among Suncor Energy and…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

The Hottest Canadian Stock Market Sectors Today (and How to Invest)

| Puja Tayal

Last year oil was the hottest sector, as all oil stocks gave windfall gains to shareholders. This year, these two…

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Vermilion Energy Stock After Its Q4 Earnings?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Vermilion Energy stock has lost 50% of its market value since last August.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Top TSX dividend stocks to buy in volatile markets

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Down 30% in the last year, TransAlta stock provides long-term holders with a superior dividend yield at a great price.

Read more »