Home » Investing » 3 Incredible Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000

3 Incredible Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000

These three Canadian growth stocks have incredible operations and significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last year, the worsening market environment has created a massive opportunity for investors to buy Canadian growth stocks they can hold for years.

When you find a stock with years of growth potential, the long-term gains could be enormous, and you could even turn a $10,000 investment into $50,000 or even more.

To turn $10,000 into $50,000, investors would have to earn a 400% return on investment. That sounds significant.

But when you invest for the long run and find high-quality stocks that can grow consistently, it becomes much easier and a lot less risky, since you aren’t looking for speculative stocks that can gain 400% in a short period of time.

If you aim to grow a $10,000 investment to $50,000 over a decade, your stocks only need to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.45%.

That’s not easy to find, but it’s not impossible. There are plenty of Canadian stocks that have grown at that pace over the last decade and, in some cases, for much longer.

If you’re looking for high-potential Canadian growth stocks to buy for your portfolio, here are three of the best to consider today.

A top Canadian healthcare tech stock

There’s no doubt that one of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy today is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), even after its recent rally.

Since the start of the year, WELL has rallied by over 53% compared to the TSX, which has gained just 2%. Despite this incredible performance, though, WELL is still trading more than 50% below its average analyst target price of $9.35, showing just how cheap it is.

Plus, over the longer term, WELL has a tonne of potential with its well-diversified portfolio of telehealth business, digital health apps, as well as physical clinics.

The stock has proven time and again that it can make value-accretive acquisitions and invest in businesses that have considerable organic growth potential.

It’s no surprise that after growing sales by over 87% in 2022, it’s expected to increase revenue by another 15% in 2023. More importantly, though, it’s expected to increase its free cash flow by just shy of 40% this year, as it becomes more profitable.

Therefore, while you can buy WELL when it’s still cheap, it’s one of the best Canadian growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

A high-potential growth-by-acquisition stock

Another incredible Canadian growth stock that you can buy now and potentially hold for years is Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSX:NBLY).

Neighbourly owns and operates pharmacies across Canada. Its strategy is to acquire independent operators to add to its portfolio and increase its footprint across the country.

The more pharmacies it owns, the more it can scale costs. Furthermore, the more brand loyalty it can build. Plus, owning pharmacies is a highly defensive industry, since healthcare as well as medication is so essential.

This strategy is similar in many ways to Alimentation Couche-Tard, a convenience store owner-operator that has grown primarily by acquisition over the years. And over the last decade, Couche-Tard has earned investors a total return of 609% — a CAGR of 21.6% — so there’s a tonne of potential for Neighbourly to grow your capital significantly.

In fiscal 2022, Neighbourly grew sales by 40%, and in fiscal 2023, it’s estimated to grow sales by a whopping 77%. If you’re looking for high-quality Canadian growth stocks to buy now, Neighbourly is one of the best there is.

One of the best Canadian growth stocks to buy today

In addition to Neighbourly and WELL, CAE (TSX:CAE) is another high-quality Canadian growth stock that you have to check out.

CAE provides simulation training in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare segments and has operations all over the world. Prior to the pandemic, civil aviation was its largest segment, so the stock was understandably hit by the pandemic.

Now that it can recover, though, and after it’s grown sales in its two other segments over the last few years, CAE is back on track for significant growth potential. In fiscal 2023 alone, it’s expected to increase sales by 23%.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this environment and buy top Canadian growth stocks, CAE is worth considering.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Tech Stocks

1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT

| Vishesh Raisinghani

ChatGPT will benefit AI-enabled stocks like Docebo (TSX:DCBO).

Read more »

money while you sleep
Investing

Worried About Market Volatility? 3 Defensive Stocks for Better Sleep Tonight

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Risk-averse investors can sleep better and seek safety in three defensive stocks to counter not only a recession but heightened…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 2 AI Growth Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best AI stocks to buy in Canada in 2023.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Investing

Add a Margin of Safety With 3 Consumer Staples Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could give your portfolio a margin of safety? Buy these three consumer staples stocks!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

TFSA Investors: The 4 Very Best TSX Stocks to Own This Decade

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TFSA investors should look to snatch up TSX stocks like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) and goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) in March.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Ideal Stocks to Buy in a Bearish Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their low-risk businesses and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys for risk-averse retirees.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

You can create a portfolio of undervalued stocks with $50,000 right now. Here are three such stocks you can add…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Powerhouses to Buy for Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Are you seeking passive income? These three Canadian stocks are reliable investments for generate steady income.

Read more »