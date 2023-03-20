Home » Investing » 1 Deeply Undervalued Bank I’m Holding for the Next 10 Years

1 Deeply Undervalued Bank I’m Holding for the Next 10 Years

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is deeply undervalued. I intend on holding it for the next 10 years.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Banking has been the big theme in the markets over the last week. Between the Silvergate collapse, the SVB implosion, and the recent Credit Suisse stock selloff, there has been a lot of panic in the financial services sector.

Historically speaking, markets like this one have been good ones to go shopping in. When stocks are beaten down and out of favour, as a group, they tend to be good buys. Currently, most bank stocks are down over the last month, both the strong ones and the weak ones. The strong banks that are falling with their struggling cousins are likely to be good buys right now.

In this article, I will explore one Canadian bank stock I bought and intend to hold for the next 10 years.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s largest bank by assets and the second largest by market capitalization. It is primarily a retail bank that makes money taking deposits and issuing loans in Canada and the United States. To a lesser extent, it’s involved in investment banking, brokerage services, and insurance.

TD Bank’s main claim to fame is being the “most American Canadian bank.” 38% of its earnings came from the U.S. last quarter. After closing the deal to buy out Cowen, that percentage will likely to higher. TD also has a deal to buy out First Horizon, a bank in the U.S. southeast, but that deal might not close. If it did close, it would add another $1 billion in U.S.-sourced earnings, bringing TD’s U.S. earnings to nearly 50% of the total!

A dirt-cheap valuation

One of the reasons I like TD Bank right now is because its shares are cheap. At today’s prices, TD trades at

  • Nine times earnings;
  • Three times sales;
  • 1.35 times book value; and
  • 9.44 times cash flows.

This is a pretty modest valuation. The price-to-earnings ratio, in particular, is quite low if you compare it to competitors like Royal Bank of Canada. Also, TD’s dividend yield is now pushing 5%, so it has some serious income potential.

Decent growth

Despite its cheap valuation, TD Bank has delivered strong growth over the years. Over the last five years, it has grown revenue by 7.1%, earnings by 8.8% and free cash flow by 9.5% — all of these figures on an annualized basis. So, TD is growing. It’s also highly profitable, with a 31% profit margin and a 14.6% return on equity.

Foolish takeaway

Lately, we’ve seen investors panic about bank stocks due to several bank implosions and issues at Credit Suisse. To be sure, many banks in the world are very risky right now. However, a few bad banks don’t mean that the entire sector is about to go belly up.

TD Bank and Canada’s other big banks are generally pretty safe, with lots of capital, growing earnings, and ample support from the government. They are not risk free: Canada’s housing market is pretty pricey, with many Canadians barely able to keep up with their mortgage payments. There could be turbulence ahead. Nevertheless, TD Bank is a highly diversified bank with plenty of cash to ride out a crisis.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

U.S. Bank Meltdown: These 2 Canadian Banks Are Safer

| Andrew Button

Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are safer than the collapsing U.S. banks.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks Unfairly Beat Up by SVB’s Collapse

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) and Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) stocks are great deals following the SVB-induced plunge.

Read more »

Business people shaking hands
Bank Stocks

Credit Suisse Sold For Pennies: Are Your Bank Stocks Safe?

| Andrew Button

Credit Suisse is perceived to be risky. Are Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada safer?

Read more »

worry concern
Bank Stocks

Should You Be Worried About TD Bank Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Canadian banks felt the tremors of the U.S. bank collapse, with TD Bank witnessing the biggest hit. Should you be…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Watch After Last Week’s Selloff

| Joey Frenette

Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are two quality bank stocks that are getting too cheap amid banking…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Bank Stocks for TFSA Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bank stocks are still the top options for Canadians seeking repeated passive income and building wealth through a TFSA.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Bank Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your TFSA This Week

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Etsy and Shawcor right now to benefit from outsized gains…

Read more »

tsx today
Bank Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 20

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing banking crisis and bearish movement in commodity prices could pressure TSX stocks today.

Read more »