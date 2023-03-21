Home » Investing » Exchange Rate: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks Americans Ought to Consider

Exchange Rate: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks Americans Ought to Consider

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and another TSX stock are worth buying, even if you’re American.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

The loonie has been dragging its feet relative to the American dollar in recent months. Indeed, a sluggish Canadian dollar is bad news for a wide range of Canadian firms that transact domestically while importing goods from other countries. Further, getting dinged while traveling south of the border is never ideal, nor is having to put up with weak foreign exchange (FX) rates to purchase U.S. securities.

The good news is that there’s no shortage of value on this side of the border. Even with the U.S. banking turmoil down south, investors must factor in the exchange rate to minimize the pains that come with investing in markets. If the Fed decides to deliver no rate cuts in its next meeting, the Canadian dollar could rally, and your currency swap could prove ill-timed.

In any case, timing currency markets is a terrible idea. There are too many variables that go into FX moves. Instead, investors should focus on the long game and make FX moves when it makes the most sense. With the loonie just shy of US$0.73, I’d argue that it may be wiser to stick with TSX stocks — at least until the Canadian dollar can catch some sort of break.

It’s not just Canadians that can get a better bang for their buck with Canadians stocks. American investors looking to take advantage of a favourable rate may wish to explore what the TSX Index has to offer.

In this piece, we’ll look at two great stocks that may be appealing enough for U.S.-based investors to consider. With such a strong U.S. dollar (versus the loonie) and modest multiples on the stocks to be outlined in this piece, one can view both names as a way to get “double value,” so to speak.

Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a Canadian firm that’s an underdog in the North American toy scene. Undoubtedly, U.S. toymakers seem like great value bets right here. However, I think Spin has more to gain, as it looks to claw market share with its strong toy pipeline and roster of exclusive brands.

The firm is best known for its strong brands like Paw Patrol, Hatchimals, Gund, and Etch-a-Sketch. The firm has been active on the merger and acquisitions front over the years, making good use of its strong balance sheet.

Right now, Spin Master is in a tough spot. With a recession weighing on consumer discretionary companies, investors have been bearish on the name — perhaps a tad too bearish. As you may know, mid-cap stocks (Spin has a $3.75 billion market cap) tend to face bigger downswings when times toughen.

At 10.5 times trailing price to earnings, I view Spin as a worthy name if you like strong brands and dirt-cheap multiples. Yes, softening spending will weigh heavily, but I think Spin is more than capable of giving its bigger brothers a run for its money.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is another value play that Americans may wish to consider picking up. Despite the name, Canadian Tire is more than just a retailer of auto parts. It’s more like a generic discretionary retailer. The firm sells home goods, appliances, sporting equipment, work gear, and even pet food.

Over the years, Canadian Tire has become less discretionary in nature. Pet food and other recession-resilient items could make Canadian Tire a stunning outperformer, as Canada braces for a recession. Further, Canadian Tire’s financial services businesses could feel pressure as the economy sags.

At 9.3 times trailing price to earnings, you’ll get a 4.2% yield. That’s a magnificent deal for Canadian and American investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Investing

Couche-Tard Just Made a Huge Acquisition: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks way too cheap to ignore after its latest blockbuster deal!

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian bank stocks, such as TD Bank and RY Bank, are reeling under the pressure of a weak macro environment.…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Just Fell to 52-week Lows?

| Vineet Kulkarni

The recent correction in Tourmaline Oil stock could be an opportunity.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Tackle Debt for Good and Come Out on Top

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have tons of debt and it's become overwhelming, using the "snowball method" can certainly help you tackle it,…

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Investing

2 Safety Stocks for Shelter in This Blustery Market

| Joey Frenette

Consider Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another safety play to ready for a recession in the coming months.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Tips to Make More Money Investing

| Kay Ng

You can make more money by avoiding losers. Populate your diversified stock portfolio with quality dividend stocks!

Read more »

Retirement
Bank Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why RRSP investors can consider buying beaten-down TSX bank stocks such as BMO and BNS in March 2023.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Tech Stocks

TFSA Contribution in 2023: Where to Invest $6,500 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you need to consider buying NBLY stock and Docebo stock for your TFSA portfolio in 2023.

Read more »