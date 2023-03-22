Home » Investing » Prediction: Fortis Stock Is About to Become the Next Dividend King

Prediction: Fortis Stock Is About to Become the Next Dividend King

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is just one year away from becoming a Dividend King.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is on the verge of becoming a “Dividend King”: a stock that has 50 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt. Currently, Fortis has 49 consecutive years of dividend increases to its name. It only needs one more year to become a Dividend King.

Many dividend investors prize stocks known as “Dividend Aristocrats,” which have 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. Fortis has enjoyed the status of “Dividend Aristocrat” for 24 years already. If it becomes a Dividend King, it will become even more sought after by dividend investors.

Why Dividend King status is important

Fortis becoming a Dividend King would be important in several ways.

First, it would increase awareness of the stock among dividend investors. If Fortis became a Dividend King, it would join lists of such stocks compiled by online publications. That could get a wider group of international investors buying FTS, increasing its returns.

Second, a 50-year track record of dividend growth would be a confirmation of Fortis’s financial management. Any company can have a high dividend today; it’s the ability to raise the dividend over time that matters.

History is full of examples of companies that had high but unsustainable dividend yields. If Fortis joins the Dividend King list, it will be apparent that it is not such a company.

In my opinion, it’s already pretty clear that Fortis’s dividend is dependable. The company has a 78% payout ratio, which means that it pays out 78% of its profit in the form of dividends. That’s high but not unsustainable and is consistent with Fortis’s historical payout ratios. The company certainly doesn’t need to become a Dividend King in order for its dividend safety to be known, but it couldn’t hurt.

Could anything prevent Fortis’s rise?

Having looked at the implications of Fortis becoming a Dividend King, it’s time to ask: what are the risks facing its shareholders? In my opinion, there aren’t too many, but a few are worth noting.

First, the company has $29 billion in debt. The higher interest rates go, the more expensive it gets to service this debt. There is no realistic way for Fortis to stop having large amounts of debt: utilities are just very expensive to run.

Second, Fortis has more debt than equity. The company’s shareholder equity (book value) is $19 billion, so its debt-to-equity ratio is 1.52. Again, that suggests that debt could become an issue.

Third and finally, Fortis’s dividend track record could become an issue. When companies are very well known for paying consistent dividends, their shareholders tend to get scared when the dividends are cut. If Fortis someday reduced its dividend, or just kept it steady, shareholders would probably retaliate by selling the stock. That would likely send the stock price down.

Foolish takeaway

By all accounts, Fortis will become a Dividend King next year. It will be quite an achievement. According to Sure Dividend, there are only 48 known Dividend Kings in North America. So, Fortis will be in very rare, very good company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock that can help your high passive income for years to come.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying in a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retail stock offers substantial long-term gains, and for a great price, while also bringing in a substantial dividend. So,…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Investing

Is Fortis Stock a Buy in March 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

The question of whether now is a good time for investors to load up on Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is certainly…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in March 2023

| Tony Dong

Here are two options at either end of the risk spectrum for a $10,000 lump sum investment.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Investing

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to turn $5,000 into tens or even hundreds of thousands? These Canadian stocks could do the trick.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 22

| Jitendra Parashar

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and economic projections are likely to keep the TSX highly volatile today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much to Invest to Get $800 Per Month

| Kay Ng

If you need high current income, you can explore these dividend stock ideas. In the long run, you can expect…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

What’s Next for Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Puja Tayal

Royal Bank of Canada stock fell 7%, as bank stocks felt the tremors of the U.S. banking crisis.

Read more »