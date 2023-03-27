Home » Investing » 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

You don’t need to look far to find a discount on the TSX today. Here are two Canadian stocks currently trading at must-buy prices.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market got off to a hot start to the year but has since cooled off. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped more than 5% in January but is now trading just about flat on the year.

Many individual TSX stocks soared far higher than 5% in January but continue to trade below all-time highs. Investors witnessed plenty of top Canadian stocks drop double-digits in 2022. It will take a few more months like January before we begin to see those beaten-down stocks reach new all-time highs.

In the short term, it may not seem like the most opportunistic time to be investing. Volatility remains high, as both interest rates and inflation are not showing significant signs of declining yet. 

Long-term investors, however, won’t want to miss out on the deals available on the TSX today. There’s no shortage of top companies trading at rare discounts. 

Here are two discounted stocks to add to your watch list if you’re a long-term investor.

TSX stock #1: Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) has been on a tear in March, with shares up over 10% this month and nearing a 15% return on the year. And that’s not even including the energy stock’s impressive 4% dividend yield, either.

Despite the recent rally, though, shares are still trading 30% below all-time highs set in early 2021. The renewable energy sector as a whole has been on a slide for the past two years. That doesn’t take anything away from the sector’s long-term growth potential, though.

At a market cap of $25 billion, Brookfield Renewable Partners is a global leader in the growing space, loaded with many more years of market-beating growth potential. 

If you’re bullish on the rise of renewable energy, now is the time to be loading up on companies like this one.

TSX stock #2: Shopify

Even after a 70% drop in 2022, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is by no means a value stock. From a valuation perspective, the tech giant is amongst the most expensive stocks you’ll find on the TSX today. But with shares still down about 70% from all-time highs, there’s certainly a case to be made that this top growth stock is opportunistically undervalued. 

Shares of Shopify are still up a market-crushing 300% over the past five years, even with the dismal performance last year. 

As did many other tech companies in 2022, Shopify dealt with its share of layoffs. Despite that, revenue growth continues to soar, which is why the stock is still richly valued.

It may be a bumpy ride, but this is not a company that is anywhere near done growing yet.

Foolish bottom line

As long as you’re willing to be patient, there’s no need to let the short-term noise in the stock market keep you on the sidelines. Great companies will survive these volatile market conditions and will soon return to their market-beating ways.

If you’ve got some cash to spare, Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify are two companies that should be high up on your watch list. These discounted prices won’t be around forever.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Worry About TD Bank Stock?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has been caught up in the banking panic, but is it really that risky?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Thrive in the Next Bull Market

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire and another dividend growth play that's getting way too cheap to ignore amid the market's turbulence.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Bank Stocks With Yields Over 5%

| Andrew Button

High yield bank stocks like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) can provide a lot of passive income.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $20,000 to Earn Reliable Passive Income Today

| Robin Brown

If you want to turn up your passive income and total-return strategy, check out these top Canadian stocks for a…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

Investors: How Do Canadian Bank Stocks Stack Up to U.S. Banks?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here's why Canadian bank stocks could outperform their US peers.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

If You Invested $10,000 in Dollarama Stock 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Daniel Da Costa

Dollarama stock has been one of the top investments in Canada over the last decade and continues to have impressive…

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Dividend Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

| Adam Othman

Despite market volatility persistently plaguing the market, these two TSX stocks might be worth considering right now to prepare for…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

Buy the Dip: 1 Blue-Chip Energy Stock With a Rising Dividend Yield

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is approaching deep-value territory, making it a top pick for Canadian value and income investors.

Read more »