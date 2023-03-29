Home » Investing » 2 Smart Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Retire Richer

2 Smart Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Retire Richer

When it comes to investing in smart stocks on the TSX today, these two are some of the best that could see you rich by retirement.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re out there looking for smart stocks to buy, it can be quite difficult to decipher what that is exactly. Today, I’m going to give you some clues to look for when trying to figure out what’s a great buy and what’s a dud — especially if you’re looking for strong, smart stocks to help you retire richer.

Does it have a history?

If you want smart stocks that are safe, then you certainly want to consider how long a company has been around for. It’s like working for a startup versus a company that’s been around for decades. It might not be as exciting, but when it comes to your money, it’s almost always safer.

Given this, you want to look within the area of blue-chip companies. These are companies that are some of the best smart stocks out there. They’ve been around for decades, and they’ve become household names within their industries.

Furthermore, you can also look back on decades of historical price performance before buying the stock. Because of this, you can see how these smart stocks do on both the TSX today as well as decades before. Will the stock you’re considering recover quickly after recessions? Does it climb at a stable rate? Look to the past for answers.

Does it have dividends?

Even tech companies with a long history have dividends in most cases. You should be able to find smart stocks that after growing steadily for years, produce dividends. What’s more, those dividends have increased over the years.

This is important. By finding smart stocks that deliver dividends and grow them as well, you can be sure a company is quite healthy. You can find them by looking at Dividend Aristocrats. These are companies that have increased their dividends each year for over 25 years.

Two smart stocks to buy

Are you ready? The two smart stocks I would buy right now are Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP). Constellation stock may be a tech company, but it’s been growing steadily for decades. The company found its niche; it buys up software companies and gives them what they need to thrive, and then owns them in their new launch.

CP stock is a solid option as well, even though it cut its dividend. That cut was for good reason, as it needs the funds to pay for its US$31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern. Now that it has approval from the Surface Transportation Board in the United States, it’s the only single railway running throughout North America.

Bottom line

Both these companies have dividends you can bring in, both have stable gains you can look back on, and each has a solid outlook for decades to come. That’s why both are the smart stocks I would consider buying while they’re down. Furthermore, given their strong history, you can see that both are ones you would consider holding for decades to come — no matter what happens in the market in 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Canadian Pacific Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

ETFs: How to Invest $1,000 in March 2023

| Tony Dong

Here's how I would lazily invest with $1,000.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $580,000 in 20 Years

| Tony Dong

For long-term growth, a low-cost S&P 500 index ETF might be all you need.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks Set to Thrive in the Next Bull Market

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire and another dividend growth play that's getting way too cheap to ignore amid the market's turbulence.

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

Investors: How Do Canadian Bank Stocks Stack Up to U.S. Banks?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here's why Canadian bank stocks could outperform their US peers.

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 1 Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investors may be uncomfortable in market downturns, but try to stay the course and focus on the long term to…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

5 Steps to Making $500 in Monthly Passive Income in 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating monthly passive income isn't as hard as it sounds. Here are 5 steps to start making $500 every month.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

3 Passive-Income Ideas to Build Long-Term Wealth

| Kay Ng

Set up to earn multiple passive-income streams to complement your active income. Dividend stocks are an excellent way to start.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,000? 3 Places to Invest for March 2023

| Kay Ng

New investors should regularly save and invest according to their risk tolerance and financial goals. Here are three places to…

Read more »