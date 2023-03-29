Home » Investing » Sitting on Cash: Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock Instead to Get $82,052 in a Decade

Sitting on Cash: Invest $25,000 in This Dividend Stock Instead to Get $82,052 in a Decade

Here’s a top dividend stock that is well worth snatching up for Canadians who have some extra cash to burn.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Back in February 2021, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce released a report that was co-authored by its deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal. The report revealed that Canadians who had reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of this decade could be sitting on more than $100 billion in cash. Spending habits have evolved over the past two years, especially as soaring inflation has weighed on consumer wallets.

Today, I want to look at a top dividend stock that is well worth snatching up for Canadians who still have some extra cash to burn. Let’s jump in.

Canadian investors: Why you shouldn’t hold cash in this climate

Investors should not be so eager to sit on their laurels after the worst of the pandemic. Inflation soared to stunning new heights in late 2021 and throughout 2022, spurring radical action from central banks in the developed world. Your cash is bleeding, as inflation soared to as high as 8.13% in Canada in June and was still 5.2% in February 2023.

Canadian investors who want a dependable dividend stock should look to Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF). This Toronto-based insurance and financial services company provides savings, retirement, and pension products around the world. Its shares have dipped 2.1% in 2023 at the time of this writing. The stock is down 11% year over year.

Here’s why I’m excited about Sun Life’s future

Sun Life has seen growth slow for its major businesses in North America and Europe. However, its footprint in Asia offers major promise for the future. The growth of the Asian middle class means that there will be a flood of new consumers in the insurance and financial services space. Indeed, the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently estimated that two billion Asians were members of the middle class in 2020. That number is set to increase to 3.5 billion by 2030.

This company released its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings on February 8, 2023. In Q4 2022, Sun Life delivered underlying net income of $990 million and underlying earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 — up from $898 million and $1.53 in Q4 fiscal 2021. For the full year, insurance sales rose to $4.32 billion compared to $3.67 billion in the prior year.

Overall, Sun Life put together a strong 2022 on the back of its Canadian and United States business. Meanwhile, insurance sales in Asia grew 9% but were held back by poorer results in China and Hong Kong. With luck, Sun Life’s insurance and wealth businesses will see improvement in Asia as the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Sun Life: Where is this dividend stock headed?

Shares of Sun Life closed at $27.72 on March 28, 2013. This dividend stock was worth $62.10 as of close on March 27, 2023. That represents a 124% jump over a 10-year period and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% over the decade. Meanwhile, Sun Life offers a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share. That represents a 4.6% yield.

Sun Life has achieved an annual dividend-growth rate of 9.6% since the start of 2020, increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.55 in the beginning of 2020 to $0.72 at the time of this writing. I’m going to plug in a very conservative dividend-growth rate of 5% over the next decade.

For our hypothetical, we were able to buy 402 shares of Sun Life for $24,964.20. We are going to apply a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) over the next decade. Assuming a CAGR of 8.4% and a conservative dividend-growth rate of 5% that investment would be worth $82,052.40 at the end of the next 10-year period. Without reinvesting our dividends, that final value would shrink to $71,215.87.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Under $5 That Could Make You Millions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a patient investor looking to make a killing, now could be the best time to invest in these…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

A TSX Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian Natural Resources stock is a much better bet compared to Suncor stock in March 2023.

Read more »

value for money
Investing

1 of the Best TSX Bargains I’d Buy for My TFSA in April

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is an intriguing stock to pick up in April if you like big dividends and deep…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Growth stocks are generally cheap now. So, this year is a good opportunity to shop for growth stocks, perhaps through…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Turn $10,000 Into $160K in 17 Years Buying 226 Shares in This Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget about cheap stocks and instead look for stability, which is what you'll get with this company providing strong growth…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Energy Stocks

Better Buy in April 2023: Bank Stocks or Energy Stocks?

| Adam Othman

Bank stocks and energy stocks are some of the most sought-after assets, but which is the better buy heading into…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income in 2023? Buy These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Yield is one of the most important factors to consider if your aim is to maximize your passive-income return on…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

Want to Catch the Next Bull Market? Buy This Stock While It’s Still Low

| Andrew Button

You might think that buying stocks like Royal Bank of Canada before a new bull market begins is risky, but…

Read more »