TSX Stocks Are Still Dirt Cheap! 3 Bargains I’d Buy Today

TSX stocks like Well Health and BlackBerry are digitizing their chosen industries and effectively disrupting the landscape.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (TSX:OSPX) is not particularly known for its volatility. But in the last few years, it has been just that — volatile. This means that TSX stocks have risen and fallen dramatically. It’s difficult, but with the right maneuvering, there’s a lot of money to be made.

Here are three TSX stocks that are dirt cheap today.

Ballard Power: A fuel cell leader

As Canada’s leading fuel cell company, Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) is leading the charge in fuel cell-powered heavy duty vehicles. This means vehicles such as buses, trucks, and trains. The progress that’s been made so far is impressive. For example, more than 400 Ballard-powered fuel cell electric buses are in service or in development in 15 European countries. Also, Ballard estimates that up to 100,000 zero-emission buses will be deployed in the next 10 years.

As the world becomes clearer about the benefits of fuel cells, the progress will accelerate rapidly. As for Ballard, it currently has approximately $1 billion of cash sitting on its balance sheet. While the company has yet to turn a profit, the potential is massive. And Ballard stock is pretty cheap if we assume that its fuel cells will continue to gain traction.

In short, Ballard’s fuel cells have all the hallmarks of a disruptive technology — a clean and reliable energy source to power our vehicles.

Blackberry stock: Emerging as a leader in embedded systems

Hovering around all-time lows, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock sure has its work cut out for it. The promise is huge, and the potential is great. If only BlackBerry could kickstart the business. If only it could finally turn a profit.

Of course, BlackBerry stock is a TSX stock that’s not without its risks. On the one hand, it’s involved in two of the most exciting and potentially large industries in the tech world — the machine-to-machine/embedded systems and the cybersecurity industry. On the other hand, these are emerging industries. Thus, they carry all the risks that we would expect from emerging industries — that is, a lack of predictability, a requirement for large sums of investments, and, finally, a potentially long road to profitability.

BlackBerry entered these industries a few years ago, but already, it’s a leader in embedded auto systems. In fact, its IVY auto software platform is expected to accelerate the digitization of our cars. BlackBerry made its first sale only recently, but this has come after years of research and development, and more recently investment into sales and marketing. The carrot that BlackBerry is chasing is an industry that analysts expect will grow from $19 billion in 2021 to $57 billion in 2025.

BlackBerry stock has been hit hard and now trades at just over $5.30. The company will release its quarterly results on March 30.

Well Health Technologies: This TSX stock actually has earnings

We finally arrive at the last of the three TSX stocks that I’d buy today — Well Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). Well Health is an omni-channel digital health company. It offers digital healthcare solutions for medical clinics and health practitioners globally. It’s also Canada’s largest outpatient medical clinic owner/operator and leading telehealth service provider.

Well Health stock has pulled back from its highs along with many TSX stocks. But this does not mean that the ride is over. I view it as a welcomed break that gives us the opportunity to buy this exciting stock. I mean, Well Health is digitizing the healthcare field. This is something that’s long overdo. It will bring countless benefits to the industry, such as greater efficiency, better patient outcomes, and ultimately, it has the potential to drive personalized healthcare.

Well Health continues to report stellar results. Last quarter, the company reported a 47% increase in revenue to $145.8 million — a record. This led to the fourth consecutive increase in guidance. It’s indicative of the strong momentum that Well Health is experiencing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Blackberry Ltd., Ballard Power, and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. 

