Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Utility Stocks With Sought-After Stability

2 Utility Stocks With Sought-After Stability

Canadian utility stocks, particularly, Fortis and Emera, can provide the stability that investors need in today’s highly uncertain times.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

The stocks of regulated utilities are as stable as businesses can get. Particularly, they are regulated such that they are able to earn certain returns on equity on their investments. Therefore, their earnings are decently stable and predictable.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Emera (TSX:EMA) are two stable, regulated utility stocks that conservative investors can consider for their long-term investment portfolios.

Fortis stock

Fortis is a defensive pick that provides excellent diversification. Its business is comprised of 10 regulated utility operations across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. To be clear, it has 93% transmission and distribution assets, which provide essential services and are, therefore, low-risk assets. Altogether, the utility has a high-quality portfolio that provides essential services to 3.4 million electric and gas customers.

This year, Fortis expects its rate base to reach $36 billion. It has a multi-year capital plan to grow its rate base to $46.1 billion by 2027. Specifically, it has a five-year capital plan that’s worth $22.3 billion. Two-thirds of the capital investments are in core distribution and transmission projects, while approximately 26% are in cleaner energy investments like renewable energy and cleaner energy fuels.

Its capital investments will be more or less around $4.5 billion each year. About 83% of the capital plan consists of smaller projects, which are lower risk than its major projects. As well, 55% and 41%, respectively, of the projects are in the stable countries of the U.S. and Canada.

Management expects this foreseeable growth to be able to support dividend growth of about 5% per year through 2027 in the dividend stock. The dividend growth will be an extension of Fortis’s track record of 49 consecutive years of dividend increases.

At $57.10 per share at writing, Fortis stock offers a safe dividend yield of just under 4%. Its recent payout ratio was sustainable at roughly 78% of adjusted earnings. There’s no discount on the stock right now, as investors go after stability in a highly uncertain economy.

Emera stock

Like Fortis stock, Emera stock is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Emera’s 10-year dividend-growth rate of 7% is better than Fortis’s rate of 6.1%. In other words, in this period, Emera stockholders earned 8.8% more in income than Fortis shareholders. Specifically, Emera stock has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Currently, Emera has a capital plan, through 2025, with investments of $8-$9 billion. Management forecasts that these investments will grow its rate base by about 7.5% annually in the period. Although this is a higher growth rate than Fortis, it’s not as far into the future and, therefore, is less predictable. Additionally, Emera stock’s recent payout ratio of about 84% is higher than Fortis’s. This is why Emera expects to increase its common stock dividend by about 4.5% per year through 2025 (a lower growth rate than Fortis’s and again not forecasting as far into the future as Fortis).

Emera is also a less-diversified utility than Fortis. Its capital plan, with 75% of investments in Florida, is a demonstration of the higher concentration. The higher risk in Emera versus Fortis is why it offers a higher dividend yield of close to 5%. At $55.59 per share at writing, Emera also appears to be fairly valued.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

Presenting… An Everyday Stock Portfolio for Canadian Investors!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to diversify your portfolio? Here's a look at some of the best everyday stock portfolio options for Canadian Investors!

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Value Stocks to Buy in April

| Puja Tayal

The March dip is a synopsis of the mild recession banks anticipate as high interest rates trickles down. It is…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

This 9.07% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides investors with long-term income without lifting a finger, and returns that are a deal right now.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Superior Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want income no matter what? These are the two dividend stocks I'd consider first on the TSX today.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Scotiabank or TD Bank Stock?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at Scotiabank and TD Bank stock to determine which might be the better addition to your…

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How to Retire in a Bearish Market

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to retire this year but are skeptical because of the bearish market? Here is a way to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Buy if the Market Drops Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We still aren't in a recession, so we still haven't seen a market bottom. If these stocks drop even more,…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Shares I’d Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Dirt-cheap dividend stocks should be evaluated more thoroughly than their more stable counterparts for long-term dividend sustainability.

Read more »