Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: 2 Growth Stocks to Build an Adequate Nest Egg

TFSA Investors: 2 Growth Stocks to Build an Adequate Nest Egg

Two TSX growth stocks are ideal holdings for TFSA investors building a nest egg or retirement wealth.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A golden egg in a nest

Image source: Getty Images.

Building an adequate nest egg is possible through the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Canadians can max out their contribution limits yearly to achieve long-term financial goals.

Unfortunately, many Canadians, including the middle class, can’t fill both tax-advantaged investment accounts to the brim due to financial constraints. Many end up contributing to just one instead or the TFSA only because of the smaller contribution limit.

If you plan to build a sizeable nest egg using your TFSA, consider taking positions in two growth stocks. Nutrien (TSX:NTR) and Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) are buy-and-hold assets for wealth builders. The average dividend yield of 3.83% is decent, super-safe, and sustainable for the long haul.

Top Agri stock

Nutrien delivered record earnings in 2022, notwithstanding the unprecedented supply chain disruptions and market volatility across agriculture, energy, and fertilizer markets. The $49.2 billion potash and fertilizer company provides crop inputs and services and operates a world-class production, distribution, and retail facility network.

In the 12 months that ended December 31, 2022, total sales and net earnings rose 37% and 142% year over year to US$37.88 billion and US$7.68 billion. Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), said, “We returned $5.6 billion to shareholders, invested in our global Retail network and advanced a number of long-term strategic initiatives that position our company for future growth and sustainability.”

Management allocated US$1.2 billion of growth capital in 2022 to advance strategic initiatives across the Retail, Potash, and Nitrogen businesses, including the Retail network expansion. Sietz added, “The outlook for our business is strong as we expect global supply issues to persist and demand for crop inputs to increase in 2023.”

Nutrien expects to reach 18 million tonnes of annual operational capability in 2026. Besides approving a share buyback (5% of Nutrien’s common shares) over 12 months, the board approved a 10% hike in the quarterly dividend. At $98.56 per share, the current dividend offer is 2.82%.

TSX’s top agriculture stock has rewarded investors with a total return of 190.69% in three years, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.67%. Given the low 13.54% payout ratio and long growth runway, there’s plenty of room for dividend growth in the near future.

Dividend grower

Exchange Income is a suitable complement to Nutrien. The share price is $51.35 (-1.65% year to date), while the dividend yield is 4.85%. Performance-wise, the industrial stock is a winner owing to the 328.64% return in three years (62.37% CAGR). Its monthly dividend has increased 16 times since 2004.   

The $2.19 billion acquisition-oriented firm grows the business through its diversified family of companies. Management also expects them to deliver dependable returns to shareholders, regardless of the economic environment. The full-year 2022 results aren’t out yet, but the third quarter last year was among the strongest in EIC’s history.

In the third quarter of 2022, revenue and free cash flow increased 47% and 43% to $587 million and $69 million versus 2021. Notably, net earnings grew 123% year over year to $49 million.    

Long-term hold

Growth stocks Nutrien and Exchange Income are excellent options for TFSA investors building a nest egg. Apart from tax-free money growth, TFSA withdrawals in your sunset years are tax exempt.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for TFSA Passive Income: Telus Stock or TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Telus stock and TD stock look cheap today. Is one really oversold?

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

As a part of your diversified investment portfolio, solid dividend stocks on sale can help you get rich with growing…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Superb TSX Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

All dividend stocks can help you start a passive-income stream, but relatively few offer a healthy combination of yield and…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Make $1 Million in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's trying to time the market, and then there's the easy way of investing if you want to make $1…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks to Buy to Prepare for a Recession

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are two TSX stocks to consider that could offer immense portfolio stability in an economic downturn.   

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best to buy, offering yields upwards of 5.4% and returning cash…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

How Investors Can Build a $1 Million Portfolio in 12 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can handle it, you can certainly create a million-dollar portfolio in just 12 years, especially considering this dividend…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: 4 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own Beyond 2033

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but only if they continue to perform after downturns as well. In the case of these…

Read more »