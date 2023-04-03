Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in April 2023

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist in April 2023

If you are a value investor, cheap TSX stocks such as Pet Valu should be on top of your buying list in 2023.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The equity markets are wrestling with macroeconomic headwinds ranging from interest rate hikes and inflation to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. In the last month, the banking crisis south of the border has added fuel to the fire, making investors extremely nervous.

But it is almost the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to identify beaten-down stocks trading at a discount and benefit from stellar gains when market sentiment improves.

Here are two such undervalued TSX stocks I’d buy hand over fist in April 2023.

Pet Valu stock

One of Canada’s leading pet food and supplies retailers, Pet Valu (TSX:PET) is currently valued at a market cap of $2.6 billion. The company has more than 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations in the country and offers over 7,000 products to customers.

Pet Valu went public in June 2021, and despite a challenging business environment, shares touched record highs in February 2023 but are currently down 16% from all-time highs.

Pet Valu increased sales from $573.5 million in 2019 to $951.6 million in 2022. It forecasts sales to range between $10.5 billion and $1.075 billion this year, as the company intends to open at least 40 more stores in 2023.

Moreover, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is forecast between $230 million and $237 million, while adjusted earnings per share is estimated between $1.60 and $1.66 this year.

So, PET stock is priced at 2.5 times forward sales and 23 times forward earnings, which is very cheap. Pet Valu is a growth stock that is reporting consistent profits, as analysts expect the bottom line to expand by 23% annually in the next five years.

Its widening profits also allow Pet Valu to pay shareholders a dividend of $0.10 per quarter, translating to a forward yield of 1.1%. With a payout ratio of less than 25%, the company has enough room to increase dividends and reinvest in other growth initiatives.

Analysts tracking Pet Valu stock expect shares to surge by 28% in the next 12 months.

Shawcor stock

Another undervalued TSX gem is Shawcor (TSX:SCL), a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy transportation, and water markets. It operates through a wide network of fixed and mobile manufacturing facilities that enable the enhancement of critical infrastructure.

Shwcor ended 2022 with $1.4 billion in sales, and analysts expect its top line to surge by 35.6% to $1.7 billion this year. Given its market cap of $850 million, Shawcor is valued at 0.5 times forward sales and seven times forward earnings, making it one of the cheapest stocks on the TSX.

Shawcor aims to focus on expanding its high-margin business lines to improve profit margins. It will also exit non-core businesses and facilities, providing it with additional liquidity to reinvest in other verticals.

Shawcor’s backlog in the fourth quarter of 2022 rose 22% year over year to $1.47 billion due to its offshore pipeline construction projects and strong industrial demand. Further, an improving bottom line has allowed the company to reduce its net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA from 3.1 times in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 0.5 times in the fourth quarter of 2022.

SCL stock is priced at a discount of 25% to Bay Street consensus estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shawcor. The Motley Fool recommends Pet Valu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Discount Runs Out

| Adam Othman

Many attractively discounted dividend stocks on the TSX might not remain as attractive when the market becomes bullish enough for…

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Here’s My Favourite Telecom Stock for 2023

| Kay Ng

Large Canadian telecom stocks won't give you the highest returns, but they can provide stable dividends and steady long-term returns.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Telus Stock: Should You Grab the 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Button

Telus stock has a relatively high dividend yield at today's prices.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

A Bull Run Is Coming: 3 Undervalued Stocks to Load Up on Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can load up on three undervalued stocks that can deliver superior capital gains or considerable wealth growth when bull…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: Buy These 3 Stocks Right Now to Turbocharge Your Retirement Plans

| Adam Othman

A DRIP can help you overcome capital limitations and grow a sizable stake in dividend-paying companies, so the payouts are…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Is a High-Yielding Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s more than just a high yield to get excited about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Find out why this energy…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Why You Should Invest Your Room ASAP in These 2 Stocks

| Kay Ng

Grab shares of these dividend stocks on sale in your TFSA before they recover and the discounts slip away!

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation remains high and the market continues to have tonnes of uncertainty, these four dividend stocks are the top…

Read more »