Home » Investing » Better Passive-Income Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia or BCE?

Better Passive-Income Buy: Bank of Nova Scotia or BCE?

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends for investors seeking passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Dividend investors have a chance to buy top Canadian income stocks at cheap prices after the latest market correction. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and BCE (TSX:BCE) currently trade at discounted prices and offer attractive yields for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalization. The stock had a rough run over the past year falling from more than $90 in early 2022 to below $64 in October and still only trades at $67, even after the recent bounce.

All the Canadian banks have come under pressure due to fears that soaring interest rates will trigger a plunge in the Canadian housing market. The recent failure of banks in the United States and Europe has added to investor jitters.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s large international operations located in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia might be another reason the stock remains out of favour. Political uncertainty and the impact of a potential global recession increase the perceived risk in the group. The other large Canadian banks have focused more on growing their American operations.

Ongoing volatility should be expected in the bank sector until the full impact of rate hikes on the Canadian and global economies is known, but contrarian investors seeking a good deal and an attractive dividend might consider buying Bank of Nova Scotia stock at the current multiple of just 9.4 times trailing 12-month earnings.

At the time of writing, BNS stock offers a 6.1% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE generates steady revenue and cash flow from essential mobile and internet services across its vast wireless and wireline networks. The company also operates a media group with assets that include a television station, specialty channels, online platforms, radio stations, and interests in sports teams. Retail locations round out the mix.

The core internet and mobile subscription businesses should see revenue hold up well during an economic downturn. People and firms have to be able to communicate, even when times get tough. BCE’s media business, however, is more likely to take a hit in a recession. Advertising revenue typically drops as clients tighten their belts. The sale of new devices could also slow down, with consumers deciding to keep older phones for longer.

BCE has indicated that it expects earnings to dip in 2023 compared to last year as a result of higher costs, partly driven by the surge in interest rates. Telecoms use debt to fund capital programs and the increase in borrowing expenses will have and impact this year.

That being said, BCE is still forecasting revenue growth and higher free cash flow. This is good news for dividend investors. The board increased the dividend by at least 5% annually in the past 15 years. Investors who buy the stock right now can get a dividend yield of 6.4%.

BCE trades for less than $61 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $70 last spring.

Is one a better buy today for passive income?

Bank of Nova Scotia and BCE pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. BCE offer a slightly higher yield right now and is probably the safer choice for investors who are concerned about risks in the banking sector, so I would probably make the telecom giant the first choice.

Contrarian investors looking for high yield and a shot at some big capital gains might also want to start nibbling on BNS stock near the current level. If the central banks are able to deliver a soft landing for the economy, bank stocks could soar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Investing

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a tech stock with sustained growth, that may not be Shopify stock at this point. Instead,…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for April 2023

| Kay Ng

You can invest passively and manage your stock portfolio with less work by adding to blue-chip stocks on market corrections.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Tech Stocks

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

| Andrew Button

Gold Stocks like Equinox Gold Corp were among the biggest TSX movers last month.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Energy Stocks

For a Shot at $6,500 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 6,020 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) is a TSX stock that can deliver big passive income for Canadian investors right now.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks, such as GDI Integrated Facility Services, are trading at massive discounts to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

Passive Income: TD Bank Stock Is a Prime Pick to Build TFSA Wealth

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one great TFSA wealth builder that looks to be on sale after a turbulent March…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy for a TFSA targeting passive income.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct in 2023

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are two top Canadian stocks that could course-correct in 2023.

Read more »