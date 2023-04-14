Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks I Bought to Get Ready for the Coming Bull Market

3 Growth Stocks I Bought to Get Ready for the Coming Bull Market

Three growth stocks could deliver far superior gains if a bull market materializes, as inflation and rate hikes ease.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

The rally of technology stocks to start 2023 surprised nervous investors considering the impact of rising interest rates on the high-growth sector last year. As of this writing, the worst-performing sector in 2022 outperforms the TSX year to date (+22.5% versus +5.52%).

Moreover, the 11 primary sectors could rebound mightily if the downward trajectory of inflation sustains. The Bank of Canada didn’t raise interest rates this month (the second time this year) and forecasts the rate to come down to 3% by mid-2023. With a potential bull market on the horizon, it’s time to prepare and take positions in three outstanding growth stocks.

Grand comeback

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) tanked in 2022 and lost 58% overall for the year. Nobody gave the embattled tech stock a chance to make a grand comeback. However, at $57.11 per share, current investors are up nearly 66% year to date. The $7.97 billion global payments technology company is one of the top picks for growth investors today.

The fintech firm deserves serious consideration following the impressive volume growth last year. Its chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Philip Fayer, said, “2022 was another strong year for Nuvei, highlighted by Total volume growth of 39% on a constant currency basis.” He added that Nuvei is off to a great start in 2023 and operating in a position of strength.

Management projects a +20% annual year-over-year revenue growth in the medium term. Meanwhile, market analysts’ 12-month average and high price targets are $74.61 (+30.6%) and $121.16 (+112.2%).

Robust growth objectives

Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA), the top growth stock in 2021 and 2022, should be on your buy list. The back-to-back TSX30 winner could do it again this year. At $11.24 per share, the mining stock enjoys a 41.74% positive return thus far in 2023. Market analysts recommend a buy rating and see a return potential (high) of 60.1% in one year.

This $794.29 million multinational gold and copper mining company develops and operates gold and metal projects in the Americas. Its president and CEO Rodrigo Barbosa said, “In 2022, we laid the groundwork to meet our robust growth objectives in the coming years to reach over 450,000 GEO (gold equivalent ounce) annualized by 2025.”

For 2023, Barbosa said Aura has important milestones to reach. Management expects the Aranzazu mine (Mexico) to continue to operate at a high pace. The EPP mines (Brazil) should reach higher grades in the second half of the year, while the San Andres mine (Honduras) production level should gradually improve.

Significant growth ahead

CAE (TSX:CAE) flies under the radar but shouldn’t last long. The $10.17 billion company manufactures simulation technologies, modelling technologies, and training services. It caters to civil aviation, defence & security, and healthcare clients.

The undervalued industrial stock trades at $32.02 (+22.3% year to date) and could climb 18.7% based on market analysts’ price forecasts. CAE’s business thrives, shown by the third-quarter (Q3) fiscal 2023 results. In the three months that ended December 31, 2022, revenue and operating income increased 20% and 120% year over year to $1 billion and $145.9 million versus Q3 fiscal 2022.

Marc Parent, CAE’s president and CEO, is excited about the prospects in civil aviation and expects significant growth during and beyond the ongoing global market recovery.

Outsized gains

Nuvei, Aura Minerals, and CAE could deliver outsized gains in a bull market, as inflation eases and rate-hike cycles end.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks You’ll Want to Own in Tough Times

| Puja Tayal

Tough times are ahead, as liquidity dries up. These resilient dividend stocks can preserve your cash and give stable passive…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

TFSA Investors: These 2 Stocks Look Beyond Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stocks won't make you rich, but they can help you zig as markets…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

CIBC stock may underperform the broader markets significantly given its exposure to mortgage loans in Canada.

Read more »

man window buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Unjustifiably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Puja Tayal

Rising interest rates pulled down prices of dividend stocks with strong fundamentals. It is time to buy these unjustifiably cheap…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

New TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX leaders look cheap today and pay great dividends.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jed Lloren

Are you ready for the next bull market? Here are two growth stocks to buy and hold forever!

Read more »

clock time
Investing

2 Solid Growth Stocks to Buy Before It’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After a shaky year, these two growth stocks have hit their stride, which is why now is the time to…

Read more »