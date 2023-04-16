Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 Top Ways to Invest in Oil Stocks in April 2023

2 Top Ways to Invest in Oil Stocks in April 2023

These ETFs provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of Canadian oil stocks.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for a combination of high dividend yields and inflation protection? You may want to consider oil and gas stocks, which Canada’s stock market has an abundance of. For instance, a popular pick like Enbridge has a forward annual yield of 6.78% as of April 4, 2023.

However, Enbridge is still a single stock. While it may be a solid company, sinking a large portion of your portfolio into it isn’t the best in terms of diversification. The solution here is to add some of Enbridge’s peers from the energy sector, especially those from the oil and gas industry.

While investors can pick and choose individual stocks (and the Fool has some great recommendations at the end of this article), I think buying an oil and gas exchange-trade fund, or ETF, could offer a palpable alternative. Let’s take a look at the two ETFs I’d buy if I wanted to invest in oil stocks.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

First up, we’ve got iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG). This ETF has got 22 Canadian energy companies in its pocket, with big names like Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor Energy both making up about 22-25% of the ETF. If you’re a fan of these energy giants, XEG is a good pick.

Now, XEG is a “capped index,” meaning it limits each stock’s weight to 25% max. This keeps things balanced and stops one stock from taking over the whole ETF. To own XEG, it’ll cost you a 0.61% expense ratio, which works out to paying $61 a year for a $10,000 investment.

My main gripe with XEG is its market-cap weighted methodology. As seen above, the larger a Canadian energy stock is, the more space it takes up in the ETF. Right now, nearly 47% of the ETF is held in Suncor and Canadian Natural Resources. However, there is an alternative to XEG.

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

Let’s look at BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF (TSX:ZEO). ZEO holds just 10 energy sector stocks making it a more focused bet than XEG. This ETF is all about equal opportunity, giving each stock around 10% weight. You’ll find Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, and Enbridge in the mix.

With ZEO’s balanced approach, you get a better taste of the TSX energy sector’s overall performance rather than just tracking the big guns. Because each stock is held in equal weights, you can worry less about concentration risk. ZEO also has a 0.61% expense ratio, so it’s equally budget friendly as XEG.

ZEO also has much more of a pure-play oil and gas focused compared to XEG. Other companies in its portfolio include Imperial Oil, Arc Resources, Pembina Pipeline, Tourmaline Oil, and Keyera. Thanks to the equal-weighting strategy, these companies get decent exposure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Keyera, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

energy industry
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors can take advantage of the energy sector’s pullback in 2023 and scoop the best dividend stocks for fast-growing…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Energy Stocks

Sitting On Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and healthy dividend yields, these two TSX stocks would be valuable additions to your portfolio.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock may be doing well now, but it's not set to last. Which is why I would pick up…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

4 Reasons Why Tourmaline Oil Stock Is a Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

After returning a massive 80% in 2022, Tourmaline Oil stock has lost 30% in the last six months.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Even a weak energy sector may offer some amazing investment options -- some for their resilience; others for their discount.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest $400 with the prospect of converting it into regular cash flow for years? Then, these…

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Baytex Energy Stock in April 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

What's so special about Baytex Energy stock?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

1 Oversold Dividend Stock (Yielding 6.8%) to Buy in April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Oversold TSX stocks such as TC Energy offer investors a chance to buy a blue-chip company at a lower valuation…

Read more »