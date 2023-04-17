Home » Investing » 3 Unreasonably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

3 Unreasonably Cheap Dividend Stocks in Canada

These dividend-paying companies continue to perform well and are trading unreasonably cheap, providing a good buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the volatility in the market, top Canadian dividend stocks are an excellent source to earn worry-free passive income. Thankfully, the TSX has several fundamentally strong, dividend-paying stocks that pay and grow their dividends, regardless of the macro and geopolitical headwinds in the market. 

However, I’ll focus on three dividend-paying stocks that are trading cheap and look highly attractive near the current levels. 

goeasy

Trading at the next 12-month (NTM) price-to-earnings multiple of 6.5, goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock looks unreasonably cheap near the current levels. Notably, goeasy’s earnings per share sport a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27% in the last five years, and it offers a dividend yield of over 4%, making its stock highly attractive on the valuation front. Meanwhile, it has increased its dividend for nine consecutive years and is included in the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index. 

While goeasy stock is trading unreasonably cheap, management projects double-digit growth in its revenues over the next three years. Leverage from higher sales, strong payment and credit volumes, a high-quality asset base, and a focus on driving efficiency will lead to double-digit growth in its earnings and drive its stock price and dividend payouts. 

Capital Power

North American power producer Capital Power (TSX:CPX) is another high-quality, dividend-paying company shares of which are unreasonably cheap. The company operates a low-risk utility business supported by long-term contracts. Its diversified renewable asset portfolio generates strong earnings to support its dividend payouts. It has increased its dividend for nine consecutive years and forecasts a 6% annual growth in its dividend through 2025.

Capital Power stock is trading at the NTM enterprise value to sales ratio of 6.5, which is well below its historical average, providing a good buying opportunity. Meanwhile, its low-risk business with a focus on renewable power and the strong pipeline of developmental projects positions it well to deliver strong shareholders’ returns. The stock also offers a solid dividend yield of over 5.3%. 

Scotiabank

The regional bank crisis in the U.S. and macro uncertainty have weighed on Canadian bank stocks, making them cheap on valuation. Among the top Canadian banks, shares of Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) are trading cheaper than peers, making it a compelling investment near the current levels. 

This financial services giant has been paying a regular dividend since 1833 and has uninterruptedly paid it since then. Impressively, Scotiabank increased its dividend at a CAGR of 6% in the past decade, reflecting the continued expansion of its earnings base and a sustainable payout ratio. 

Its diversified revenue base with a focus on high-quality growth markets in the Americas positions it well to deliver solid growth. Its ability to drive loans, a strong balance sheet, and solid credit quality indicate that Scotiabank will likely deliver solid financials in the coming years. 

Thanks to the recent pullback, Scotiabank stock is trading at the NTM price-to-earnings multiple of 8.8, which is lower than its peers and the historical average. Furthermore, Scotiabank stock offers an attractive yield of over 6%. 

Bottom line 

These companies have resilient businesses and a growing earnings base to support their payouts. Despite their solid businesses, shares of these companies are trading unreasonably cheap, making them a compelling investment near the current price levels. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 Monthly in Retirement

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate $250 monthly in retirement? It’s not as hard as it seems. Here are two stocks…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Want $71.21 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 909 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Look to the future, and the future is an aging population. That's why this dividend stock is a solid buy…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023

| Adam Othman

These two REITs can be excellent additions to your self-directed portfolio for high-yielding monthly dividend income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats That Pay Reliable Income

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc. is a Canadian dividend aristocrat that is soon to become a Dividend King!

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

What’s Ahead for Senior Living Stocks?

| Kay Ng

Because of the substantial selloff, senior living stocks could be good satellite positions for total investment over the next few…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Worried About a Recession? Buy These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Considering how volatile the stock market is, it might be a good time to invest in these dividend stocks for…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for reliable passive income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, solid track records, and healthy growth prospects, I believe these three dividend stocks are the…

Read more »