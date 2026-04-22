Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for the Next 10 Years

5 Canadian Stocks I’d Feel Good About Holding for the Next 10 Years

Here’s why these five Canadian stocks are some of the best picks on the TSX, not to just buy now, but to hold for the next decade.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Build your core with durable, cash‑generating Canadian blue‑chips—e.g., Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN, ~5% distribution), Enbridge (TSX:ENB, decades of dividend growth), and Nutrien (TSX:NTR) for long‑term ag exposure.
  • Complement that foundation with steady, predictable growth names like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) to capture earnings expansion without taking excessive risk.
  • The result: a low‑maintenance portfolio combining reliable income and sustainable growth you can hold for years, letting compounding and stable cash flow work for you.
10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

There’s no question that when it comes to saving your money and investing in Canadian stocks, taking a long-term approach is one of the best strategies you can use.

And for the most part, investors understand the basic idea. You buy high-quality stocks, hold them for years to mitigate short-term volatility, and let them continue to grow while compounding does the work.

However, while many Canadians understand that buying stocks for the long haul is ideal, what can be harder to figure out is what actually makes a stock worth holding for that long in the first place.

Long-term investing isn’t just about finding companies with reliable cash flow or strong dividends. It’s also about finding businesses that operate in strong industries, have durable competitive advantages, maintain solid balance sheets, and can continue executing even as the broader economy changes over time.

That’s what gives you the confidence to invest for the long haul. Because holding a stock for 10 years isn’t about ignoring volatility, it’s about owning something you trust enough that you don’t feel the need to constantly re-evaluate it every time the market moves.

And when you start thinking that way, a certain type of Canadian stock stands out pretty quickly.

woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Reliable Canadian stocks that can anchor a portfolio

If you’re building a portfolio of long-term investments, there’s no question that the foundation should be reliability.

That means finding businesses that consistently generate cash flow, operate in essential industries, and continue to perform across different environments.

That’s why one Canadian stock that continues to be a core holding in my portfolio is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Brookfield is an incredibly reliable long-term investment with its massive portfolio of critical infrastructure assets located around the world.

It generates predictable cash flow through long-term contracts, pays an attractive 5% dividend yield, and continues to grow over the long haul through disciplined capital allocation.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another ultra-reliable stock that Canadians can buy and hold for the long haul.

It operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in North America, with most of its earnings supported by long-term contracts and regulated assets.

That’s what makes its cash flow so reliable, and that’s what’s allowed Enbridge to increase its dividend every year for three straight decades.

On top of those two infrastructure stocks, another high-quality stock to consider for the core of your portfolio is Nutrien (TSX:NTR).

It operates in the agricultural space, which is inherently cyclical, but at the same time, it’s tied to global food demand, which isn’t going anywhere.

That gives it a massive long-term tailwind. Furthermore, because of its scale, vertically integrated operations, and dominant position in the industry, it’s one of the best stocks to buy and hold for years.

Growth stocks that still offer long-term conviction

As important as building the core of your portfolio is, though, investing for the next decade and beyond isn’t only about stability.

You also want exposure to companies that can continue to expand their operations and increase earnings over time, while still being reliable and predictable enough that you don’t feel the need to constantly manage the position.

That’s why Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the long haul.

The discount retailer runs a simple business with a strong competitive position, consistent execution, and a long runway for expansion, allowing it to grow earnings year after year across different economic environments.

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is another ultra-reliable growth stock that you can comfortably buy and hold for a decade.

As one of the best-known health and wellness brands in Canada, it not only benefits from its position in the market but also operates in a defensive industry with massive long-term tailwinds, allowing it to continue expanding both domestically and internationally.

So, although Jamieson and Dollarama offer attractive long-term growth potential, they aren’t high-risk companies. They still operate steady, reliable businesses, which is what makes them ideal long-term investments.

Because when you combine reliable, cash-flow-generating businesses with steady, predictable growth companies, you end up with a portfolio that you don’t just hold for 10 years, you hold because you never feel the need to sell in the first place.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Dollarama, Enbridge, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its steady growth outlook, resilient business model, and above-average dividend yield, Enbridge is an ideal dividend stock to have…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock That Looks Like an Easy Decision to Buy on a Pullback

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) units offer a 5.5% monthly dividend stream at a 20% discount to their net asset value today...

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks With Dividend Yields Over 6.5% to Buy Near 52-Week Lows

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and other high-yielders might come with higher risk, but in this heated market, they might still be worth…

Read more »

frustrated shopper at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Stocks to Buy for a Calm, Boring, Winning Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five “boring” TSX stocks focus on essentials and recurring demand, which can make them useful holds in 2026.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks I’d Be Most Comfortable Buying and Holding in a TFSA Forever

| Kay Ng

I'd be most comfortable buying and holding blue-chip Canadian dividend stocks in a TFSA forever.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turning 60 puts your TFSA in the spotlight, and this senior-housing dividend payer aims to deliver tax-free income plus long-term…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 12% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

This TSX dividend stock is down 12%, giving long‑term investors a chance to lock in reliable income and steady growth…

Read more »

woman considering the future
Retirement

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA by Age 50

| Robin Brown

Here is the average TFSA balance if you are 50-years old. Use tax-free compounding to build substantive wealth for retirement.

Read more »