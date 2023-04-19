Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

RRSP investors have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian savers with cash to invest inside their Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can take advantage of the market correction to buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for a self-directed retirement fund.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) traded for more than $33 per share a year ago. Today, investors can buy the stock for about $28.

The pullback appears overdone when you consider the fact that Telus delivered solid 2022 results. Cash flow from operations rose close to 10% and free cash flow surged 64% to almost $1.3 billion compared to 2021.

Telus should be in a good position to continue raising the dividend in its target range of 7-10% per year, even if the economy goes through a recession in 2023 or 2024. The company expects to spend $1 billion less on capital projects in 2023 after largely completing the copper-to-fibre transition. Telus is still spending heavily on its 5G mobile network, but more cash flow should be available for distributions and share buybacks in the next few years. Free cash flow is projected to hit $2 billion in 2023.

Telus gets most of its revenue from essential mobile and internet subscription services. It also has diversification through Telus Health, a global provider of digital health solutions to companies with employee health plans. Another subsidiary, Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods, provides digital solutions to help farmers and the entire grocery food chain operate more efficiently. Health services revenue increased 75% in 2022 and Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods revenue rose 24% last year.

Investors who buy Telus stock at the current level can get a solid 4.95% dividend yield.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) trades near $123 per share at the time of writing compared to more than $150 in early 2022.

Investors who had the courage to buy the stock in March 2020 during the worst part of the pandemic crash are still sitting on 100% gains, despite the pullback over the past year due to fears about rising interest rates, a possible recession, and recent failures in the bank sector.

Bank of Montreal used the large cash hoard it built up during the pandemic to make a major acquisition in the United States. The US$16.3 billion takeover of Bank of the West closed just before the bank sector tanked in March. Investors might be wondering if Bank of Montreal paid too much for the business, but the move should benefit shareholders in the long run.

Ongoing volatility in bank stocks should be expected in the coming months, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bank of Montreal retest the 12-month low around $114. However, the stock looks cheap right now and provides a 4.6% dividend yield at the current share price, so you get paid well to wait for the rebound if more downside occurs.

The bottom line on top stocks for RRSP investors

Buying quality dividend stocks on dips requires the patience to ride out additional turbulence, but the strategy can boost long-term returns in a retirement portfolio.

Telus and Bank of Montreal pay attractive dividends that should be safe and are expected to continue to grow over time. If you have some RRSP cash to put to work, these stocks look undervalued today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

green power renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons Fortis Stock Is a Top Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Though slow-moving and boring, Fortis stock has outperformed broader markets in the last decade.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $500 Per Month Tax Free in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking to earn $500 each month in passive income? Then include these two TSX stocks in your TFSA…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Canadian Stocks That Pay Out Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

These two of the best Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn monthly passive income for decades.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks with high yields such as Diversified Royalty can help you create a secondary stream of passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Enbridge Stock or BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Between BCE (TSX:BCE) stock and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock, which will continue to provide strong yields?

Read more »

Lady holding mobile phone and shopping bags
Dividend Stocks

The Only Retail Stock I’d Consider Buying on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, you could buy a retail stock that will do well during a recession, but what about after? That's why…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 1,000 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You could make $1,000 right now every month, or have a bit of patience and have the same amount down…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

3 Hidden Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three obscure or hidden stocks are potential fortune-makers in 2023 and beyond if investors give them a hard look.

Read more »