Home » Investing » 3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks Paying Up to 11% in April 2023

Discover three affordable dividend stocks for April 2023, offering Canadian investors attractive yields up to 11%.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian equities are expected to remain volatile in the next 12 months, as individuals and corporates continue to wrestle with macro factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, and a looming threat of a global recession.

A challenging environment has dragged valuations of stocks across multiple sectors lower in the last 15 months. But a pullback in share prices allows you to gain exposure to quality companies with high dividend yields.

Here are three such cheap dividend stocks that currently offer you a yield of up to 11% in April 2023.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock

Despite a 40% cut in dividends, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) currently offers investors a forward yield of more than 5%. A key reason for the dividend cut was the impact of rising interest rates and the company’s high debt levels.

In the last three years, AQN’s long-term debt increased by 80%, resulting in higher interest payouts. Its debt-to-equity ratio has risen to 1.44 in 2023 compared to 0.85 at the start of 2021. The company’s times-interest-earned ratio is above one, indicating it can cover still cover the cost of debt. This ratio measures the interest-paying ability of corporates.

However, AQN stock is up 23% year to date, as it has a diversified base of cash-generating assets. Valued at a market cap of almost $8 billion, AQN operates in the utility and renewable energy sectors. Its revenue rose by 22% year over year to US$2.76 billion in 2022, while adjusted earnings soared by 6% to US$475 million. Moreover, AQN’s operating cash flows almost quadrupled to US$619 million in 2022.

Slate Grocery REIT stock

Valued at a market cap of $800 million, Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) offers you a dividend yield of 8.8%. The real estate investment trust provides investors exposure to a resistant-resistant vertical as 96% of its properties are grocery anchored.

Slate Grocery owns and operates 117 properties in 24 states in the U.S. With a total asset value of $2.4 billion spanning 15.3 million square feet, some of its largest tenants include giants such as Walmart, Amazon, and Costco. Moreover, 96% of its tenant are on net leases, providing protection against rising operating expenses.

As inflation heats up, consumers will also continue to spend more on groceries and other essential products while cutting back on discretionary spending.

In addition to its tasty dividend yield, Slate Grocery REIT stock is also trading at a discount of 20% to consensus price target estimates.

Fiera Capital stock

The final dividend stock on my list is Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ), which yields 11.2%. An alternative asset management company, Fiera Capital’s performance is linked to the state of the economy.

In a bull run, asset managers including Fiera Capital attract investments, allowing them to increase assets under management. This, in turn, results in higher management and performance fees for the company. However, when market sentiment is bearish, investors consider low-risk asset classes such as bonds or gold, resulting in huge capital outflows.

Priced at 6.6 times forward earnings, FSZ stock is also trading at a discount of 21% to consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com, Fiera Capital, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who don't want to sink a lot into the market could still consider these two stable TSX stocks, offering…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 5.5 Percent 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for a dividend stock that's different from energy, banking, and utility stocks? Check out this diamond in…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Need $100? One of the Best Dividend Stock for Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy this beaten-down, monthly dividend stock in Canada now to earn $100 in passive income every month.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Paying Big Income in a Bearish Market

| Kay Ng

All kinds of investors can have a better peace of mind by holding dividend stocks that can pay out big…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Yielding Up to 4.7% I’m Buying as Interest Rates Remain High

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

High interest rates should drive investors to consider strong industrials TSX stocks like Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSX:TIH).

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

| Andrew Button

Stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can provide steady passive income, but there are serious risks to consider as well.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 4.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) offers substantial dividends over time, even from a small investment, and continues to climb even in this…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Want $1,000 Per Quarter in Passive Income? 2 TSX Stocks That Do the Job

| Puja Tayal

Determine how much passive income you want to earn before investing. These two TSX stocks can do the job of…

Read more »